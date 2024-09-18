University Centre Shrewsbury ceremonies mark graduates’ achievements

University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) graduates gathered with family, friends, tutors and honorary guests yesterday (Tuesday, September 17) to celebrate their achievements.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, presented undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and awards to around 120 graduates in the majestic surroundings of St Chad’s Church.

The next generation of talent from the fields of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Health, Medicine and Society, and Science, Business and Enterprise – including future teachers and scientists – were applauded during two poignant graduation ceremonies.

They were joined by Katy Anderson and Alison Thomas who both received honorary Master of Science degrees, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the community of Shrewsbury, and in particular, their work with the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

After both working on environmental projects in the region, the UK and across the globe, they co-founded Shrewsbury Food Hub in 2016 to reduce food waste from farms, manufacturing and retail by rescuing surplus food and redistributing it in the community. The Hub rescues more than 200 tonnes a year and saves the community £1.1 million.

Katy’s commitment to building more sustainable communities includes roles as a charity founder, partnership builder and researcher. After managing the Hub for six years, she now works for food system change with Shropshire Good Food Partnership.

Ali has been involved with community engagement and behaviour change projects, encouraging businesses, events and households to make sustainable choices, for 20 years in Shropshire. Since 2011, Ali has managed Zero Waste Events – which works with 20 events a year to help them minimise their waste and maximise their recycling. In 2019 Ali, together with Sophie Peach, also set up Shrewsbury Cup – the first reusable coffee cup scheme available on a deposit-return basis in the UK.

At the same time, the ceremonies marked the final graduation while the University is based at Guildhall in Shrewsbury, as Shropshire Council has confirmed the need for the University to vacate the site, this autumn.

Professor Simmons said: “Today we have honoured and celebrated the hard work, commitment, knowledge, skills and accomplishments of our graduates.

“We also celebrate the friendships and memories they have made, and that we hope will serve them well in their next chapter, and throughout their lives.

“We have, in addition, reflected on University Centre Shrewsbury’s impact since students were first welcomed to the Guildhall in 2016. We have applauded the more than 1,000 graduates who have studied with us and the impact they have had, including many teachers, scientists, nurses and social workers.

“I would like to thank our students and alumni for all of their efforts and all they have contributed to the University and wider community, from new research to volunteering and joining local organisations. We congratulate them and wish them every success in the future.”

She added: “It has also been a privilege to welcome Katy Anderson and Ali Thomas to join us today and to present them with honorary degrees recognising their achievements and the difference they have made for the Shropshire community.”

Katy said: “We are deeply honoured to accept our honorary Master’s degrees on behalf of the whole Shrewsbury Food Hub family.” Ali continued: “The Food Hub has changed and grown enormously since we started it eight years ago. Its success has got very little to do with us as founders and a lot more to do with the constant commitment of staff and volunteers who believe in what the Hub is doing and who turn up and make it happen, seven days a week.”

Imogen Styczen, Business Management graduate, spoke at the afternoon ceremony on the success of the graduating class: “Congratulations to the class of ‘24. We’ve done it. Let’s celebrate our collective and individual achievements, and let’s continue to thrive on our individual paths.”

Head of University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS), Professor Paul Johnson, said: “Today has been a memorable celebration for all who have graduated, and everyone who has been a part of their University journey. I am extremely proud of all of our graduates; congratulations to you all.”

Discussing almost a decade of UCS – a partnership between the University of Chester and Shropshire Council – he continued: “It has been a hugely positive partnership between our two institutions which has helped bring higher education opportunities to Shropshire.

“Beyond degree programmes, UCS has provided CPD (Continuing Professional Development) for schools in Shropshire with more than 30,000 places for delegates since it developed the programme in 2018. It has also delivered over 500 sessions in schools.

“UCS has drawn hundreds of students from across the world to Shropshire, where they have worked with numerous community organisations, charities and businesses, enjoyed everything the county has to offer – and made long-lasting connections.”

He added that more students would be completing their studies during the next few months and several hundred students would then be completing at various points over the next two years.

“We are looking at the best ways for this to happen at other locations, preferably in Shropshire, and using alternative delivery modes. We are also discussing how we might use existing specialist facilities to deliver courses, and supporting students to continue with placements in Shropshire schools and healthcare settings, while a range of other university activity will be continuing in Shropshire.

“We are aware of how important higher education is for the workforce development and skills agenda of Shropshire, and are grateful for the engagement of key health, education and local authority partners.”