University of Chester graduate pioneers own path in teaching

A University of Chester graduate described as “diligent and dedicated” is forging a pioneering path to reach her teaching goals.

Ruth Ugbeh Ogechika graduated from the University with a Master of Arts (MA) in Education, Society and Globalisation this year, achieving a distinction, high praise, and recognition from her lecturers as a stand-out student.

Ruth moved to Chester last year from Nigeria, where she was a secondary school Biology teacher. In addition to her MA graduation success, the Department for Education (DfE) has acknowledged her secondary education qualifications gained in Nigeria as equivalent to QTS (Qualified Teacher Status), meaning she can pursue her dream of teaching Biology in the UK.

Throughout the MA, Ruth also worked as a cover support teacher, gaining valuable experience within the UK education system, and is now looking for a secondary education teaching post in Chester.

Dr Paula Hamilton, MA Education, Society and Globalisation Programme Leader, outlined that in the two years she had led the postgraduate course, Ruth was the first student from outside the UK to have her qualification acknowledged by the DfE as QTS equivalent.

Ruth said: “Graduating with distinction was both a personal goal and a dream realised. At first, I was quite anxious about achieving my QTS, but my programme leader provided invaluable encouragement throughout the journey. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Dr Paula Hamilton for her support.”

Paula said Ruth was “a diligent and dedicated student who actively contributed to class discussions, helped with marketing events and supported new students”.

She added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Ruth on the MA and see her advance in her ambition of teaching within the UK education system. It shows that with hard work and determination, lifetime goals can become a reality. She is a great asset to the teaching profession.”

Reflecting on the MA programme – now retitled the MA Social Justice and Globalisation in Education, Ruth said: “The MA Education, Society and Globalisation offers a diverse range of modules that deeply explore how education functions, the environments where it unfolds, and its impact on society. The programme is led by experienced tutors who are skilled at delivering engaging and effective learning experiences.

“One of the most exciting aspects is the flexibility in assessment which has allowed me to select topics within each module that align with my specific interests. This approach has not only enhanced my understanding but also enabled me to focus on areas I am most passionate about.”

Drawing upon sociological, educational and philosophical perspectives, students of the MA examine social inequalities and welfare issues that impact the life chances, well-being, and attainment of children, young people and marginalised groups, within a local, regional and international context.