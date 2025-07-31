University of Greenwich secures new €3M EU Project to build trust between communities and police across seven countries 

BTL-COP aims to protect vulnerable people and build safer, more inclusive communities across Europe, enhancing social learning, trust, and leadership.

The University of Greenwich is proud to announce its leadership of a major new European research initiative: BTL-COP (Building Trust and Leadership to challenge global aporophobic crime in a police Community of Practice).

Aporophobia is a term invented by Spanish philosopher Professor Adela Cortina to describe hostility towards the poor and a community of practice is a group of people who share a concern and work together to improve it. Trusted, long-term police-community engagement in such a group protects communities from crime pathways linked to poverty.

The €3 million Horizon-funded project brings together a diverse, committed consortium of 11 partners from the UK, Ireland, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Poland, and Portugal. This cross-sector collaboration includes police authorities, judicial actors, academic institutions, youth organisations, and training providers working together to tackle poverty-driven crime and aporophobia through innovative community-police collaboration.

At the heart of BTL-COP is the development of Trust in Neighbourhood Groups (TING), a new sustainable community of practice model proposed by project coordinator Professor Jill Jameson. Inspired by early democratic assemblies, TING aims to strengthen long-term shared intelligence to build trust and leadership through in-depth truthful dialogue between communities and police.

The initiative includes co-created police training in leadership and community engagement, the trialling of a multi-alert device for vulnerable individuals to contact emergency services and support networks, and new problem-solving practices for safe, inclusive dialogue.

Working with key partners, including Second Wave Youth Arts, the Metropolitan Police, and EU experts, we also aim to strengthen the creative and critical skills of young people as the next generation of community leaders. This deepens shared intelligence for resilient communities in the future.

“This is more than just a project,” said Professor Jill Jameson, Principal Investigator for BTL-COP, Professor of Education, Chair of Leadership Research, and Centre Lead for the Centre for Professional Workforce Development at the University of Greenwich’s Institute for Lifecourse Development,

“We are building on a 21-year collaboration with Second Wave and the Met to develop trust in community-police engagement for safer neighbourhoods. By enhancing social learning, shared dialogue, and leadership in communities of practice, we aim to foster high trust, low-cost, long-term community partnerships that help protect vulnerable people from crime and build a more trustworthy, sustainable and safer Europe.”

Innovation and impact

BTL-COP is designed to transform how police and communities co-learn, respond to vulnerability, and build resilience. The project delivers:

The TING model: scalable, sustainable and co-designed approaches to low-cost, high-trust sustainable neighbourhood policing

Training curricula in long-term trust-building and leadership for police authorities

Technology-enabled safety: a prototype multi-alert device for rapid connection to emergency services

Cross-sector knowledge exchange: fostering mutual learning and shared intelligence across borders

Support for young community leaders through creative, critical thinking and civic engagement

Collaboration and strategic impact

Key partners include Second Wave Youth Arts, the London Metropolitan Police, and experts across Europe. Together, the consortium brings over 90 years of collective experience in community-police engagement and builds on insights from previous Horizon-funded research and international aporophobia conferences.

The project supports national and international priorities including the UK Government’s Safer Streets mission and several UN Sustainable Development Goals:

SDG 16 – Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

SDG 10 – Reducing Inequalities

SDG 1 – End Poverty

SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth

SDG 4 – Quality Education

Our vision

BTL-COP aspires to:

Develop a Trust in Neighbourhood Groups (TING) police-community model to co-design sustainable low cost, high trust community-police partnerships

Trial new co-designed training curricula in long-term trust and leadership for police authorities

Foster long-term shared knowledge exchange through dialogue in safe community spaces

Enhance police capabilities to detect, prevent and investigate poverty-fuelled crime

Advance sustainable low-cost police communities of practice to challenge hate crime, supporting young people as the next generation of community leaders

Set up an observatory framework to gather and analyse local intelligence on local-global crime

A European partnership

The Institute for Lifecourse Development at the University of Greenwich collaborates with leading partners in the UK/Europe, including:

Second Wave Youth Arts, winner, Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, 2021, Deptford, London

The London Metropolitan Police Service and Territorial Support Group, Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC)

Crowdhelix limited, Ireland

STEMwise d.o.o, Croatia

FUNITEC, Fundacio Privada Universitat I Tecnologia, La Salle Campus Barcelona, Ramon Llull University, Spain

ITML (Information Technology for Market Leadership), Greece

AYUNTAMIENTO DE MADRID, Madrid Police Authority, Spain

AYUNTAMIENTO DE VALENCIA. Valencia Police Authority, Spain

MINISTARSTVO UNUTARNJIH POSLOVA, Ministry of the Interior, Croatia

Fundacja Partnerstwa Technologicznego TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS, Poland

UNIVERSIDADE DE COIMBRA (University of Coimbra), Portugal

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe Research and Innovation programme under Grant Agreement No. 101226104 — BTL-COP.