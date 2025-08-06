University of Salford appoints Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor Knowledge Exchange

The University of Salford has appointed Professor Mandy Parkinson as Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor Knowledge Exchange.

In this new strategic leadership role, Mandy will be responsible for driving and enhancing the University’s knowledge exchange and innovation activities, fostering partnerships with industry, government and community stakeholders, and ensuring the effective translation of research into economic and societal impact.

Mandy joined the University in April 2023 as Professor of Business Innovation at Salford Business School. During her time in the school, Mandy has been focussed on the development of innovation clusters that span digital and sustainable ecosystems, with a passion for building collaborations to support the region.

Mandy played an instrumental role in establishing the Centre for Sustainable Innovation, which has driven a £1 million increase in research and enterprise income for Salford Business School since 2023.

Representing the University of Salford on influential bodies such as the Cyber Advisory Group, Cyber Special Delivery, NW Cyber Corridor, and GAMBICA (the UK Trade Association for Instrumentation, Control, Automation and Laboratory Technology), Mandy has also played a key role in shaping regional and national innovation agendas. Mandy brings a wealth of leadership and strategic experience to the new role, currently holding positions as a Trustee of RADMA (Research and Development Management) and as a Non-Executive Director at the Growth Company.

Prior to joining Salford, Mandy held the role of Director of the Centre for Enterprise. As Director of the Centre for Enterprise, she led the growth of provision to over 16 research and innovation programmes at a value of approximately £45 million over a period of six years. Mandy also grew sustained business relationships for the centre from 500 to over 2,000.

In 2023, Mandy was named ‘Female Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year’ for the Europe region at ACEEU’s (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities) esteemed Triple E Awards.

Professor Mandy Parkinson said:

“I am delighted to take on the role of Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor Knowledge Exchange at the University of Salford. Knowledge exchange is at the heart of what makes our region an engine for positive change, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the University, partners and the wider community to deepen our collaborations, drive innovation, and ensure our research knowledge exchange delivers real and lasting impact across our region and beyond.”

In her new role as Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor Knowledge Exchange, Mandy will lead on the development and delivery of the University’s strategy for knowledge exchange, which looks to harness its strong reputation for knowledge exchange building on Salford’s success in KEF4. She will also help to foster an inclusive and sector-leading knowledge exchange culture as part of a holistic and ambitious approach to knowledge exchange at Salford. Mandy’s role officially started on Friday 1 August 2025.