University of Sunderland strengthens leadership with diverse range of new governors

The University of Sunderland has announced a series of new appointments to its Board of Governors, with the latest additions coming from a diverse range of backgrounds.

The University of Sunderland has announced a series of new appointments to its Board of Governors, with the latest additions coming from a diverse range of backgrounds.

From August, the University welcomes a trio of new independent governors, who have all been appointed for an initial term of three years:

Professor Gavin Brooks , a highly experienced former Deputy Vice-Chancellor and now an independent consultant and specialist in higher education and skills

, a highly experienced former Deputy Vice-Chancellor and now an independent consultant and specialist in higher education and skills Debra Leeves , Chief Executive of Vertual Limited, with 30 years’ international experience in life science, technology, software, start-ups, and academia

, Chief Executive of Vertual Limited, with 30 years’ international experience in life science, technology, software, start-ups, and academia Catherine Winfield, a Chartered Accountant and business consultant with a strong track record supporting both the charity and private sectors

Joining them on 1 October 2025 is:

Professor Trevor McMillan, outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Keele University and a nationally respected figure in university research and knowledge exchange

In addition:

Alison Harkness will serve as the Professional Services’ staff representative for a three-year term between August 2025 and July 2028

will serve as the Professional Services’ staff representative for a three-year term between August 2025 and July 2028 Adewunmi Adeoye and Suraj Acharya have been appointed as student representatives, both serving with immediate effect until 30 June 2026

and have been appointed as student representatives, both serving with immediate effect until 30 June 2026 Councillor Michael Mordey, representing Sunderland City Council, has been appointed with immediate effect. His appointment will be reviewed annually by the Board of Governors each July

Mark Burdon, who will take over as Chair of the Board of Governors on August 1, from outgoing Chair, Farooq Hakim, welcomed the appointments, saying: “We are delighted to welcome such a highly experienced and committed group of individuals to the Board. Their collective knowledge and leadership across higher education, industry, finance, healthcare, and local government will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our mission to be a life-changing university.

“I look forward to working with them as we support the University’s growth and impact, both regionally and globally.”

Former student Debra Leeves, who graduated in 1984 with a degree in pharmacy, went on to have a successful international career in the pharmaceutical industry working for GSK, Pfizer and Merck, followed by a transition to biotech and med-tech, where as CEO she led four start-up companies.

She said: “As an alumnus of the University I want to support the executive team to ensure their objectives and aims for the University are realised.” Professor Gavin Brooks added: “As a new member of the Board, I am looking forward to being able to help influence the future strategy and direction of the University and to ensuring that the Institution continues to support its students and staff strongly and to contribute positively to the success and wellbeing of the communities that it serves across the North East and beyond .”