Pushing boundaries in digital art with Jason Wilsher-Mills

In this week’s Teach Inspire Create podcast episode, digital artist, Jason Wilsher-Mills, joins UAL Awarding Body.

The episode explores how Jason’s initial fine art training and education led him to be an influential educator working with others in his community. We also discuss how technology has redirected his practice.

Jason Wilsher-Mills is a digital artist from Wakefield in Yorkshire whose work features sculpture, augmented reality and 3D printing amongst other mediums.

Jason discusses how the accessibility of tablets allows him to produce large scale, detailed paintings, despite his disability.

Listen to Jason’s episode and subscribe to the Teach Inspire Create podcast.

