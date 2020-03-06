Rules and guidance for using 16 to 19 formula funding allocated by ESFA.

Overview

Colleges, providers, schools and academies receive annual funding allocations from Education and Skills Funding Agency ( ESFA ) for the provision of 16 to 19 education.

We have published further information on how 16 to 19 funding works, including detailed information on the 16 to 19 funding formula. You can read more about how we allocate funding on the 16 to 19 funding allocations page.

On this page, you will find the guidance documents for each academic year that all education institutions receiving 16 to 19 formula funding must comply with.

Funding guidance for institutions 2020 to 2021

We will start to publish the rest of the guides for academic year 2020 to 2021 from April. We will let you know when they are available in the ESFA update.

Rates and formula

The rates and formula guide for 2020 to 2021 provides information on the funding rates and formula used for 16 to 19 funding calculation.

Funding guidance for institutions 2019 to 2020

Funding regulations

The funding regulations guide for 2019 to 2020 provides the funding principles, rules on eligibility, and other regulations used in the 16 to 19 funding model.

Rates and formula

The rates and formula guide for 2019 to 2020 provides information on the funding rates and formula used for 16 to 19 funding calculation.

The ILR funding returns guide for 2019 to 2020 gives technical advice on making final funding claims. It sets out the reconciliation process for contract institutions.

This document will not apply to schools and academies returning data through the school census.

Subcontracting controls

The subcontracting controls guide for 2019 to 2020 sets out ESFA compliance and control requirements and advice for all directly funded institutions that use third parties to deliver provision.

16 to 19 maths and English conditions of funding

Information on the condition of funding for 16 to 19 students without GCSE grade 9 to 4, A* to C or equivalent qualification in maths and/or English is available on GOV.UK.

Funding guidance for institutions 2018 to 2019

Funding regulations

The funding regulations guide for 2018 to 2019 provides the funding principles, rules on eligibility, and other regulations used in the 16 to 19 funding model.

Rates and formula

The rates and formula guide for 2018 to 2019 provides information on the funding rates and formula used for 16 to 19 funding calculation.

The ILR funding returns guide for 2018 to 2019 gives technical advice on making final funding claims. It also sets out the reconciliation process for contract institutions.

This document will not apply to schools and academies returning data through the school census.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources How schools and local authorities can employ a postgraduate teacher ap Resources The Fast Track Digital Workforce Fund aims to help employers in the Gr Resources The funding rates and the formula used in the funding arrangements for

Sub-contracting controls

The sub-contracting controls guide for 2017 to 2018 sets out ESFA compliance and control requirements and advice for all directly funded institutions that use third parties to deliver provision.

Model contract for services/funding agreements

Additional resources for institutions

The document the process for seeking young people’s funding for qualifications describes the process involved in seeking public funding in England for the delivery of a qualification to students who are at least aged 14 but are not yet 19 years of age.

Funding guidance presentations

ESFA has developed presentations for institutions to use internally to audiences who are required to understand the funding procedures and guidance. These cover:

Funding guidance for previous years

Academic year 2017 to 2018 - 2014 to 2015

Funding regulations, subcontracting controls, rates and formula and ILR returns guides are available at the National Archives

Academic year 2013 to 2014 - 2011 to 2012

Funding regulations, subcontracting controls, rates and formula and ILR returns guides are available at the National Archives