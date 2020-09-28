Guidance for parents and carers of children attending out-of-school settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Guidance for parents and carers of children attending community activities, holiday or after-school clubs, tuition and other out-of-school settings.

This guidance is for parents and carers and covers changes to after-school clubs, holiday clubs, tuition, community activities and other out-of-school settings for children and young people over the age of 5 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 1 July 2020
Last updated 28 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to remove out of date summer references.

  2. Coronavirus (COVID 19) update for autumn term including new section on live performances.

  3. Updated content to make clear that children will be able to attend all types of dance classes. Also, that clubs and activities for children will only be able to operate in those premises legally able to open.

  4. First published.

