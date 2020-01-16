 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ICS Learn Launch Employment Law Masterclass

Details
Hits: 54
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

To complement their suite of online courses, ICS Learn have unveiled a new London-based Employment Law Masterclass.

As evidenced by the increasing number of employment tribunals being brought by employees, it’s essential for organisations to understand their employment law obligations.

Since 2016, the number of Employment Tribunal complaints brought has risen by over 35% - largely attributed to an increasing awareness of workers’ rights and the abolition of fees for claimants.

In 2019 alone, 9,000 claimants were successful in their tribunal with the average award reaching £26,148.

To augment their suite of online courses, professional training provider ICS Learn have launched an in-person masterclass covering the fundamentals of employment law. The full-day event will take place on the 20th of February at the De Vere West One in London.

The content of the course has been designed by renowned employment law expert and ICS Learn tutor Kathy Daniels. It will be delivered by Carol Margerrison and Debbie Franch.

They’re both Chartered Members of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and they specialise in teaching CIPD HR and L&D courses.

Attendees will benefit from the carefully crafted course content, practical case studies, the opportunity to network with others, and a copy of Employment Law: A Practical Introduction.

Dr Sean McCready, Director of Skills and Education at ICS Learn said “We’re launching this employment law masterclass in response to a clear need for further training for managers and HR professionals.

“Over the course of the session, our expert tutors will take delegates through the most important areas of employment law with plenty of case studies to help them turn theory into practice. These delegates will gain the skills and knowledge they need to proactively protect their colleagues and their organisation”

Advertisement

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s New VIP App
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach
Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discha

You may also be interested in these articles:

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form College’s New VIP App
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach
Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discha
Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
PHX Training help Shireen overcome language barrier to secure work
Sector News
A teenager who moved to Cumbria from war-torn Syria has secured hersel
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily
New skills centres launched by WCG
Sector News
A leading college group is helping businesses to future-proof their wo
Kuwait Invites Nominations for 2020 $1 Million Al-Sumait Prize For Education In Africa
Sector News
His Royal Highness The Emir of Kuwait , Al Sumait Prize winners and de
Prime Minister must now keep his promise to protect Erasmus
Sector News
@BorisJohnson must now keep his promise to protect #ErasmusIn response
National Society of Apprentices, Young Women’s Trust and The Apprentice Voice response to the Apprentice Pay Survey 2018/19
Sector News
The 2018/19 Apprenticeship Pay Survey is unfortunately a familiar read
QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION
Sector News
Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by le

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page