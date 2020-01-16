ICS Learn Launch Employment Law Masterclass

To complement their suite of online courses, ICS Learn have unveiled a new London-based Employment Law Masterclass.

As evidenced by the increasing number of employment tribunals being brought by employees, it’s essential for organisations to understand their employment law obligations.

Since 2016, the number of Employment Tribunal complaints brought has risen by over 35% - largely attributed to an increasing awareness of workers’ rights and the abolition of fees for claimants.

In 2019 alone, 9,000 claimants were successful in their tribunal with the average award reaching £26,148.

To augment their suite of online courses, professional training provider ICS Learn have launched an in-person masterclass covering the fundamentals of employment law. The full-day event will take place on the 20th of February at the De Vere West One in London.

The content of the course has been designed by renowned employment law expert and ICS Learn tutor Kathy Daniels. It will be delivered by Carol Margerrison and Debbie Franch.

They’re both Chartered Members of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and they specialise in teaching CIPD HR and L&D courses.

Attendees will benefit from the carefully crafted course content, practical case studies, the opportunity to network with others, and a copy of Employment Law: A Practical Introduction.

Dr Sean McCready, Director of Skills and Education at ICS Learn said “We’re launching this employment law masterclass in response to a clear need for further training for managers and HR professionals.

“Over the course of the session, our expert tutors will take delegates through the most important areas of employment law with plenty of case studies to help them turn theory into practice. These delegates will gain the skills and knowledge they need to proactively protect their colleagues and their organisation”

