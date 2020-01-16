QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION

Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by leading training provider @QubeLearning

Qube Learning has launched a new 'learning on-the-go' online training platform, Qube Vision, offering a catalogue of training courses spanning Leadership & Management, Health & Social Care and Transport & Logistics.



Training is provided through virtual lectures, videos, podcasts and discussion forums, with content packaged into bite-sized modules for easy, on the move access via smartphones, tablets or laptops.



Having specialised in e-learning, vocational courses and short courses for over twenty years, Qube Learning has used its experience to extend its offer by creating this new platform which benefits both employees and employers. By providing courses which help develop current roles or aid transition to new challenges, Qube Vision also help redesign a career and facilitate a change of direction.



For employers, the courses provide a flexible and bespoke training package which can be tailored to the needs of the business while also motivating personnel. Courses and modules can be sourced under licence and offered to staff as part of bespoke CPD programmes, or they can be purchased individually.



For employees, Qube Vision can teach and develop new skills and, as courses are certified, they can be added to CVs and LinkedIn profiles giving a tangible benefit beyond the learning.



Affordable, with individual modules ranging from £45, or £370 for a full course, users can study at their own pace with online access available for 12 months from the date of purchase giving flexibility to fit around busy lifestyles and work schedules. In addition to this, Qube Vision courses are eligible for ‘20% off-the-job training’ for Apprenticeship based staff.



“It is not always feasible to take time out to study; individuals and businesses have their own time constraints which can so often impede learning and advancement. Qube Vision courses are self-paced and online, giving students and teams full access wherever and whenever suits them,” said Joe Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, Qube Learning.



All Qube Vision courses are managed and developed by industry experts and cater to a mixture of abilities.

