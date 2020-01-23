 
York St John University #DigitalTransformation ambitions taking shape

York St John University has chosen TechnologyOne to transform its HR, Finance and Payroll systems. TechnologyOne’s OneEducation Software as a Service (SaaS) solution will form part of the University’s digital strategy, which aims to provide a personalised and seamless digital experience for staff and students in the next year. OneEducation will unify three vital university functions and replace separate legacy systems.

York St John University chose TechnologyOne during a competitive tender process because the company and its approach matched its own ethical focus and business goals.

Paul Revell, Head of Procurement at York St John University commented:

“As we underwent the tender process, it became clear that other providers in the market couldn’t satisfy us that their solutions would meet all our needs, unlike TechnologyOne. In TechnologyOne we’ve not only found a partner that can support our transformation ambitions, but a company that shares our ethos and works in the same way. We’re replacing our three solutions, all over a decade old, with TechnologyOne’s more harmonious approach. OneEducation is going to enable our Finance and HR teams to improve our payroll procedures and better manage our sick and absence leave, as well as the performance and promotion pathways for our 900 staff.

“We chose to partner with TechnologyOne because we immediately saw that for them, business with us was not just about short-term gains, or profit before people. TechnologyOne has a set of values that echoes our own and understands our perspective on providing a unique environment for our staff and students.”

The OneEducation SaaS solution from TechnologyOne will help York St John to:

  • Move from technology systems that have grown organically to a more strategic, interoperable solution, which provides efficiencies from day one
  • Easily access HR and Finance data that was previously held on disparate systems, such as complete supplier profiles, to improve tender processes
  • Improve information flow between the HR and Payroll teams, for example, new starter details
  • Transform system communication between the University’s York and London campuses, eradicating duplication
  • Implement true procurement self-service – providing staff with access to HR and Finance data including a catalogue of approved suppliers and products from an online purchasing system

Paul Revell continued: “We are genuinely excited to be working with TechnologyOne as we embark upon a new phase in our University’s transformation. For us, it’s not just new software replacing old. We’re committed as a team to eradicating inefficiencies and controlling the impact our systems and processes have on our staff and students.”

TechnologyOne’s Chief Executive Officer, Ed Chung, commented:

“We’re delighted that York St John has become our second UK HR, Payroll and Financials customer and that we’re partnering with an institution that shares our values. Paul and his team were drawn to our approach and our commitment to philanthropy at TechnologyOne, which is a source of great pride to our team members.”

Following an Autumn 2019 procurement, York St John University has worked with TechnologyOne to appoint a project team. Now in the design phase, the system is expected to go live in August 2020.

