Vocational studies help Cardiff academic make the grade at work

Historically Higher Apprenticeships aren’t a professional training route you would associate with the teaching profession, but for one Cardiff based teacher it was a vital stepping stone in her path to promotion.

Claire Brooks went from class teacher to Deputy Head at Stacey Primary School in Roath, Cardiff, after completing a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Leadership and Management with Portal Training.

As part of Apprenticeship Week Cymru (Feb 3 – 7), Claire is now using her experience to support colleagues in the workplace who are now working towards completing their own Higher Level Apprenticeships.

Claire, who is originally from Carmarthenshire, said:

“Before I found out about this training route, like many people it wasn’t something that I considered would be appropriate for my profession, but after hearing more about it, I knew that gaining a diploma in Leadership and Management via the Higher Apprenticeship route would give me the confidence and skills I needed to move from a middle to senior leadership position, and that’s certainly turned out to be the case.

“I now feel equipped to face exciting new challenges and make the strategic decisions required of me in my role as Deputy Head, thanks to the skills, knowledge and competencies developed through completing the Higher Level Apprenticeship with the support of Portal Training.”

The ILM level 4 and 5 Diploma is a Higher Apprenticeship (HA) programme which is fully funded by Welsh Government and ESF funding and focuses on the principles and competencies of leadership and management as well as numeracy, communication and digital literacy skills.

Portal has delivered the Higher Apprenticeship in Leadership and Management to more than 600 learners over the past six years with over 500 learners currently registered on both programmes.

It has engaged with staff at more than 400 schools across Wales, who have been supported to further develop their management and leadership skills and knowledge, with many achieving promotion and extra responsibilities as a result.

Gwawr Booth, Managing Director of Portal Training, said:

“It’s great that we have events like Apprenticeship Wales Cymru 2020 to help raise awareness of what apprenticeships can do for professionals not only in the education sector, but across all industries and at all levels.”

“Ever increasing numbers of learners are letting go of past perceptions and discovering for themselves the tangible opportunities completing an apprenticeship can bring, through the delivery of flexible study patterns designed to help rather than hinder performance in their current role.”

“Claire is just one of many people in Wales now discovering for themselves the benefits vocational study can bring to them professionally, and who all deserve to be celebrated during Apprenticeship Week Cymru too.”

Cardiff-based Portal Training is a bilingual Welsh training organisation delivering high quality and creative leadership and management training courses, programmes and resources for professionals working in the education, business and sporting sectors.