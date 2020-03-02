Flippin' pancake day race in that wind, you've got to be Barking?

Students and staff from @BarkingCollege braved high winds to take part in their annual Pancake Day race and flipping competition on Tuesday.

The race took place outside the College’s Central Barking campus which focuses on offering courses for students aged 16-18. Facilities are modelled on real working environments such as a Salon and a Hair Academy which is open to the public.

Students from many different courses took part in the annual pancake race organised by English Lecturer John Peacock.

Despite blustery conditions threatening to blow the pancakes of course, the race was a success.

The winners included student Habil Mustapha who won the men’s race and Michaela Wallis who won the women’s race. Top flipper, by unanimous vote from the judges, was hair & beauty student Mollie Howe.

The event was organised and sponsored by lecturer John Peacock with assistance from the Enrichment Apprentice Harry Gilham.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page