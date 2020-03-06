 
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020

Details
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for both Care Services and Catering & Hospitality at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020.

Lifetime received the two awards at a ceremony in Birmingham on 3rd March which celebrated the best training providers and employers across a range of sectors. On the night Lifetime joined more than 44 organisations and individuals shortlisted across 22 categories.

This is the second year in a row that Lifetime has been awarded Catering & Hospitality Apprenticeship Provider of the Year. As the UK’s largest hospitality apprenticeship provider, Lifetime is proud to be recognised for its important work in championing apprenticeships within the sector.

This year Lifetime also won the Care Service Apprenticeship Provider of the Year, recognising the excellent work done by Lifetime’s Social Care and Health Care delivery teams. Both awards recognise high levels of employer engagement, learner progression, and evidence of high-quality programme delivery.

Lifetime’s Chief Commercial Officer, Sean Cosgrove, said: “It’s a huge honour to have won awards for our work in two of our largest sectors. We’ve always been proactive in championing apprenticeships so to be recognised by these awards is always special.

“To win Hospitality Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for the second year running is testament to the strong partnerships we’ve forged with employers in the sector over several years. Through initiatives such as the Loving Hospitality working group, we’re continuing to champion apprenticeships alongside some of the largest hospitality employers in the sector.

“To achieve Care Services Apprenticeship Training Provider of the Year for the first time is a huge achievement for Lifetime. I’d like to say congratulations to our Health and Social Care team and the wider Lifetime team for their continued hard work and dedication.”

The AAC Apprenticeship Awards are an annual award celebrating excellence in apprenticeship delivery across the UK. 

Lifetime Training is the largest apprenticeship training provider in the UK. Established in 1995, Lifetime Training provides award-winning training programmes to 20,000 learners a year. From programme development to apprenticeship certification, Lifetime Training provides expert and flexible training programmes across a range of industries.

