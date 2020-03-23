Spotlight on Conal – Finalist in Sparks Apprentice of the Year 2020

@S_ERC #Apprentice Conal McCrissican, from Downpatrick, has been named finalist in the Sparks UK competition to find the top Electrical Apprentice of the Year 2020 #BrightSparksIreland

Conal (19), is a third year Level 3 Electrical Installation Apprentice employed by Ardglass based SJ Savage Electrical. Conal was named the 7th finalist in a stiff competition which took place in Belfast last week. He beat off competitors from across Northern Ireland to secure a place in the finals which will see top young electrical apprentices from across the UK bid for the title of Sparks Electrical Apprentice of the Year.

Electrical Lecturer Steven Donnelly said, “Conal’s commitment to learning in the classroom and in the workplace is second to none. He has passed all the required examinations to date achieving excellent results each time. Whilst in College he is attentive to his lecturer, supportive of his peers and a great example to others.

He added, “In the SkillBuild competition last year, Conal took third place amongst experienced third- and fourth-year apprentices. This year he won the College’s Intercampus Electrical competition by a comfortable margin. His role with SJ Savage Electrical means there is a lot of shift work and Conal has taken this in his stride balancing work commitments with his studies. He is a credit to himself and the College.”

Conal’s employer, Steven Savage, from SJ Savage Electrical said, “Conal is a very smart young man and is quick to learn. He has been working on some shop fit out jobs in which he has gained brilliant experience. Some of his work has been shift work and he has met the demands that come with this way of working as well as keeping up with his studies at college. We are very proud of him and he deserves this win which is all down to his own hard work and dedication.”

Conal won the heat with a very respectable score of 112 out of 115 and a glowing commendation from the judges. He will now go forward to represent Northern Ireland for the National Finals which are scheduled for later in the year.

