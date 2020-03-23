 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Spotlight on Conal – Finalist in Sparks Apprentice of the Year 2020

Details
Hits: 91
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
SERC Apprentice Conal McCrissican, from Downpatrick, has been named finalist in the Sparks UK competition to find the top Electrical Apprentice of the Year 2020. Conal (19), is a third year Level 3 Electrical Installation Apprentice employed by Ardglass based SJ Savage Electrical. Pictured at the competition (L-R) Steven Donnelly, SERC Lecturer, Conal McCrissican and Sparks judge Geoff Brittian from NAPIT.

@S_ERC #Apprentice Conal McCrissican, from Downpatrick, has been named finalist in the Sparks UK competition to find the top Electrical Apprentice of the Year 2020 #BrightSparksIreland 

Conal (19), is a third year Level 3 Electrical Installation Apprentice employed by Ardglass based SJ Savage Electrical. Conal was named the 7th finalist in a stiff competition which took place in Belfast last week. He beat off competitors from across Northern Ireland to secure a place in the finals which will see top young electrical apprentices from across the UK bid for the title of Sparks Electrical Apprentice of the Year.

Electrical Lecturer Steven Donnelly said, “Conal’s commitment to learning in the classroom and in the workplace is second to none. He has passed all the required examinations to date achieving excellent results each time. Whilst in College he is attentive to his lecturer, supportive of his peers and a great example to others.  

He added, “In the SkillBuild competition last year, Conal took third place amongst experienced third- and fourth-year apprentices. This year he won the College’s Intercampus Electrical competition by a comfortable margin.   His role with SJ Savage Electrical means there is a lot of shift work and Conal has taken this in his stride balancing work commitments with his studies.  He is a credit to himself and the College.”

Conal’s employer, Steven Savage, from SJ Savage Electrical said, “Conal is a very smart young man and is quick to learn.  He has been working on some shop fit out jobs in which he has gained brilliant experience.  Some of his work has been shift work and he has met the demands that come with this way of working as well as keeping up with his studies at college. We are very proud of him and he deserves this win which is all down to his own hard work and dedication.”

Conal won the heat with a very respectable score of 112 out of 115 and a glowing commendation from the judges. He will now go forward to represent Northern Ireland for the National Finals which are scheduled for later in the year. 

Advertisement

Ministers encourage Universities To Support Further Education For Veterans
Sector News
Veterans are 10% less likely to have a degree than general members of
Barton Peveril Student Becomes Country's Youngest Town Councillor
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Franio Van Wyk has become th
Barking & Dagenham College thanks Hotel chain for helping students
Sector News
Staff at @BarkingCollege have sent their thanks to @HiltonHotels Canar

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ministers encourage Universities To Support Further Education For Veterans
Sector News
Veterans are 10% less likely to have a degree than general members of
Barton Peveril Student Becomes Country's Youngest Town Councillor
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Franio Van Wyk has become th
FutureLearn and global partners launch expert resources to help public tackle COVID-19
Sector News
@FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, has worked with it
Barking & Dagenham College thanks Hotel chain for helping students
Sector News
Staff at @BarkingCollege have sent their thanks to @HiltonHotels Canar
COLEG CAMBRIA Learners chosen to help shape education and rights for students in Wales
Sector News
@ColegCambria learners have been chosen for key positions in helping t
Coronavirus Bill could affect 1.3 million disabled children
Sector News
Charities respond as #Coronavirus Bill could affect 1.3 million disabl
50,000 pupils a day signing up to online learning platform since PM announced school closures
Sector News
@SenecaLearn - An online learning platform for pupils has been adding
Supply teachers face uncertain future
Sector News
Britain’s army of supply teachers – and the recruitment firms that
OECD international survey TALIS 2018
Sector News
The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) is the largest
The Open University's free online learning site sees 50% boost in visitors
Sector News
@OUFreeLearning is proving a popular resource for all ages during the
Ten home schooling tips for parents and carers
Sector News
As many children across the UK face weeks of schools closures as the g
Most washing hands but only half social distancing following coronavirus advice
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - 83% of UK adults wash their hands more frequent

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page