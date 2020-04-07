 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's ‘virtual’ open event

Details
Hits: 112
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviting prospective learners to join an open event from the comfort of their own home.

With colleges, like schools, being forced to remain closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, they are finding innovative ways to both teach remotely as well as help applicants for courses starting in September.

Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training are therefore holding their first ever ‘virtual’ open evening next month, where applicants can speak to course tutors and careers advisors via live chat and over the telephone.

The event will enable people to log in or dial in and receive instant advice on courses offered, student support and how to apply to secure a confirmed place for September.

Staff will be available from the following curriculum areas: art and design; barbering; beauty therapy; brickwork; business; carpentry and joinery; catering; childcare; criminology; engineering; foundation learning; hairdressing; health and social care; IT and computing; motor vehicle; music; painting and decorating; performing arts; photography; plumbing; sport and uniformed services.

There will also be tutors available to advise on apprenticeships and higher education courses.

Natalie Davison-Terranova, Principal and Chief Executive of the Bishop Auckland College Group, said: “It has been hard for both staff and students to adapt to working from home over the past couple of weeks, but I am incredibly proud of how they have found innovative ways to enjoy remote teaching and learning.

“And while our doors at our campuses and centres may be closed at the moment, our staff are working hard remotely to continue to support both our current learners and those looking to join us in September.

“This ‘virtual’ open evening is another way we can give applicants direct access to our tutors and careers advisors to help them choose the right course and confirm their place for next year.”

The Virtual Open Evening is being held on Thursday May 7 th from 5pm to 7pm

Advertisement

Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Sector News
@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much n
CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the worl
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in

You may also be interested in these articles:

Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Sector News
@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much n
CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the worl
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in
‘News’ experience for Career College students at the BBC
Sector News
18 students from @BMetC’s digital Career College were invited into t
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of London’s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on
Peter Roberts bursary returns for a second year
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK and @CollabGrp are delighted to announce that the Pet
Assessments and off-the-job training continue for apprentices
Sector News
@NewburyCollege #Apprentices continue to blaze a trail despite #Corona
X2O Media & FutureDJs pioneer a new approach to music education
Sector News
X2O Media Partners with FutureDJs to Deliver #Immersive Remote Learnin
Coventry College student shaves head in support of NHS
Sector News
#CoronaCut - A @CoventryCollege student has shaved off his locks to he
East Sussex College teams up with world-renowned architectural artist to launch ‘My Town’ art competition
Sector News
A brand new art competition is being launched to give school and colle
South Eastern Regional College is Online and Open for Business
Sector News
#OnlineAndOpenForBusiness - The usual hustle and bustle to be found @S
Staffordshire school manufactures protective visors for frontline NHS staff
Sector News
We are all in this together At a time when we’re all being asked to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4348)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page