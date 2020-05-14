 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College student signs to AFC Wimbledon

Details
Hits: 94
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
College student signs to AFC Wimbledon

@BarkingCollege student signs to @AFCWimbledon

Barking & Dagenham College student, Zayn Bux, has been signed to AFC Wimbledon.

Zayn, 17, from Barking, studies at the College as part of its football Academy.  The opportunity to play for Wimbledon came after he was spotted by the team’s talent scout while playing a showcase game and asked to come to the club for a trial.

As a result Zayn was later asked to take part in some training sessions with the Wimbledon team. To his delight he has now been offered a scholarship!  It means that as of next year he will be studying alongside playing for AFC Wimbledon. 

For Zayn this is a dream come true.  Football has always been a passion of his.  In fact, Zayn’s first word was ‘ball’!  He’s been playing since he was three years old and has always wanted to become a professional football player.  If his scholarship with the team goes well he will be one step closer to achieving his dream and could be offered a professional football contract.

Zayn comments: “I couldn’t believe it when I was offered the scholarship.  It’s excellent that I can fit in playing football around college work.  I would really like to thank my football coach at College.  They really pushed me and encouraged me and have given me the help I needed to get signed.”

Errol Parker, Head of Sport at Barking & Dagenham College said: “We are incredibly proud and happy that Zayn has been signed at AFC Wimbledon.  We would like to wish him the very best of luck with his new adventures and look forward to hearing how he is getting on.”  

Advertisement

University Centre Sparsholt Equine Lecturers awarded British Horse Foundation Lecturer Bursary for Three years to support student research projects
Sector News
@UC_Sparsholt Equine Lecturers awarded British Horse Foundation Lectur
Hugh Baird College student raises spirits at local care homes #showthemyoucare
Sector News
@hughbaird student raises spirits at local care homes Hugh Baird Colle
Leeds Utd and Salford Uni join to create online course for aspiring football industry professionals
Sector News
@LUFC and @SalfordUni join to create online course for aspiring footba

You may also be interested in these articles:

University Centre Sparsholt Equine Lecturers awarded British Horse Foundation Lecturer Bursary for Three years to support student research projects
Sector News
@UC_Sparsholt Equine Lecturers awarded British Horse Foundation Lectur
Hugh Baird College student raises spirits at local care homes #showthemyoucare
Sector News
@hughbaird student raises spirits at local care homes Hugh Baird Colle
Leeds Utd and Salford Uni join to create online course for aspiring football industry professionals
Sector News
@LUFC and @SalfordUni join to create online course for aspiring footba
The Water Boys find themselves on Crest of the Wave
Sector News
A group of @S_ERC applied science students are finalists in the Eco-UN
WorldSkills UK appoints Peter Mucklow as its Official Delegate for WorldSkills
Sector News
@worldskillsuk - the education and skills charity, has named Peter Muc
Borders College staff ‘Home but not alone’
Sector News
@BordersCollege Curriculum Learning Manager Joan Cairney came up with
Landmark report on the last decade of UK postgraduate education provides an indication of what is to come after Covid-19
Sector News
Produced with the kind support of the @BritishLibrary the Higher Educa
The Department’s Chief Scientific Adviser’s evidence to the Science and Technology Select Committee
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/13/the-departments-chief-scientif
Over 1000 jobs promoted to local job seekers at National Careers Service virtual jobs fair
Sector News
#JobsHour - The virtual jobs fair was held to help address the ongoing
University is more than the place you gain your qualifications – it’s where you explore who you really are
Sector News
@DerbyUni - A University of celebrating youUniversity is so much more
Imperial expands teaching of digital skills through executive education offer
Sector News
The @ImperialCollege Business School has launched a series of programm
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme
Sector News
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavir

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4530)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page