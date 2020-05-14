College student signs to AFC Wimbledon

@BarkingCollege student signs to @AFCWimbledon

Barking & Dagenham College student, Zayn Bux, has been signed to AFC Wimbledon.

Zayn, 17, from Barking, studies at the College as part of its football Academy. The opportunity to play for Wimbledon came after he was spotted by the team’s talent scout while playing a showcase game and asked to come to the club for a trial.

As a result Zayn was later asked to take part in some training sessions with the Wimbledon team. To his delight he has now been offered a scholarship! It means that as of next year he will be studying alongside playing for AFC Wimbledon.

For Zayn this is a dream come true. Football has always been a passion of his. In fact, Zayn’s first word was ‘ball’! He’s been playing since he was three years old and has always wanted to become a professional football player. If his scholarship with the team goes well he will be one step closer to achieving his dream and could be offered a professional football contract.

Zayn comments: “I couldn’t believe it when I was offered the scholarship. It’s excellent that I can fit in playing football around college work. I would really like to thank my football coach at College. They really pushed me and encouraged me and have given me the help I needed to get signed.”

Errol Parker, Head of Sport at Barking & Dagenham College said: “We are incredibly proud and happy that Zayn has been signed at AFC Wimbledon. We would like to wish him the very best of luck with his new adventures and look forward to hearing how he is getting on.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page