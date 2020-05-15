 
Making and Baking for the Community

Making and Baking for the Community

@S_ERC (SERC) has recently secured a £1000 grant from Food for Life Get Togethers which is run by the Soil Association and funded through the Community Fund to help with the emergency response for those struggling for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Teams from SERC’s Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, Hospitality and Catering and student company Golden Memories are working to help meet some needs in the local community. The funding will be used to purchase ingredients to make nutritious meals for vulnerable people during this crisis which will be prepared in the College’s training kitchens by catering lecturers and support staff. 

Paul Mercer Deputy Head of School for Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages said, “Our aim is to produce, cook and chill food that can be reheated at home. The food will be distributed by our local partners, Good Morning Down, North Down YMCA, Simon Community, North Down Community Network, Bangor Food Bank and Lisburn Food Bank, who will identify those who are in need, including vulnerable people in the community who are self-isolating who do not have a family member or neighbour who can deliver shopping to their doorstep,  and those individuals who are financially struggling to afford basic necessities including food because of Covid-19.  

He added, “Foodbanks are under pressure due to increased demands from many people experiencing a loss of income, so we hope to help local food banks with our food donations.  

Paul concluded, “Securing of this funding allows us to utilise our skills, experience and facilities to help respond to localised food needs working with local organisations to distribute to those most vulnerable.” 

