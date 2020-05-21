Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open

Responding to reports that the scientific advice on the safety of reopening schools will be published tomorrow, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:
"Parents, children and teaching staff are worried about the threat of coronavirus and need reassurances ahead of reopening schools.
“Liberal Democrats have demanded from the outset that the Government publish the scientific evidence behind their decision to reopen schools. Yet, with just ten days before schools are due to open, parents and teachers are still being kept in the dark.
“This announcement is so long overdue. We all want to get children back in school but the public need answers, particularly the likely impact on the infection rate of these measures."
