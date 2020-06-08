 
The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars

@printingcharity 2020 Print Futures Awards for people aged 18 to 30 in the UK printing, paper, publishing, packaging, and graphic arts sector are helping 44 young people who scooped grants of up to £1,500 each to invest in their personal and professional development. 

This year’s awards received 125 applications, representing the depth and breadth of the sector from printing, publishing, packaging, and paper to print making, graphic arts, journalism, and bookbinding. The standard of candidates was extremely high and 63 were shortlisted for interview. 

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive, says: “We’re really proud to have achieved 44 winners this year. We could have postponed the awards, for obvious reasons, but decided it was important to keep them running and we are really pleased we did as this year’s winners are a positive reminder of the talent and potential of young people working in the sector. 

“It’s easy to forget the future when we’re in the middle of a crisis but these winners are the sector’s future. This year’s awards more than ever have shown the enthusiasm and commitment of the new generation to a sector they see as a rewarding, long-term career choice.”

Check out www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/education-and-partnerships/print-futures-awards/ to find out more about this year’s rising stars: Cleo Asabre-Holt, Emily Badger, Grace Balfour-Harle, Beth Barker, Tanika Bartlett, Hilary Bell, Toby Bryant, Melissa Carne, Hannah Clarke, Saffron Cooper-Siddle, Ross Darrell, Luke Dray, Humairaa Dudhwala, Maya Elese, Sarah Gee, Catherine Glover, Noah Grey, Aisling Holling, Sean Kearnan, Shabnom Khanom, Lottie Kilraine, Siu Fan Lee, Bryony Magee, Jordan Manning, Victoria Montgomery, Hetty Mosforth, Cameron Myers, Madeleine Pearson, Freya Pratty, Eilidh Reid, Eva Rojas, George Rumball, Kate Samuelson, Jordan Saunders, Laura Shanahan, Emma Sheffield, Jovahn Smithen, Liorah Tchiprout, Daniel Treece, Benjamin Wareing, Bethany White, Robyn Whitehead, Emily Wootton, and Phoebe Wyatt. 

The Printing Charity would like to thank this year’s industry judges who gave their time and shared their expertise: Danny Arter,The Bookseller; David Bottomley, Agfa; Simon Biltcliffe, Webmart; Louisa Bull, Unite; Joanne Butcher, NCTJ; Julia Cole, Printing Charity trustee; Phil Foster, SAXOPRINT; Petra Green, The Publishing Training Centre; Genevieve Lewis, Print Monthly; Janet Marshall, Arjowiggins; Bettine Pellant, Picon; Brendan Perring, IPIA; David Phillips, Paragon; Simon Pilkington, Fedrigoni UK; and Debbie Waldron-Hoines, EFIA. 

This year’s awards’ industry sponsors and supporters are The Publishing Training Centre, Foilco, and Baddeley Brothers.

 

 

