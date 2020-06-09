 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Returning to Education as an Adult Learner

Details
Hits: 207
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@S_ERC are hosting a series of webinars for adults thinking of returning to education starting from 10.00am – 11.00am, this Friday 12 June and throughout the summer.

Fiona Neely, Community Outreach Officer said,

“We are hosting a series of webinars for people who are thinking of returning to education.  Whether you are thinking of a career change, you left school early to go to work, feel you missed out at school or want a second change to get qualifications in a supportive environment then now is perfect time to find out what is involved.

She added, “It can be daunting to return to education if you have been away from it for years, but we have a number of programmes and plenty of support  for every step of the way to help everyone make that nice fresh start.

"The webinars can be accessed from mobile devices, laptops and PCs.   You don’t need to share your audio or video, but you will get lots of opportunity to post your questions and get the advice you need."

The Returning to Education as an Adult Learner Webinars will run on Friday, 10.00am – 11.00am on 12 and 26 June, 24 July, 7 and 21 August.

Newcastle woman Kelly-Ann Allan, who is currently completing the Access Course with SERC and has recently had an offer to study the BA (Hons) Early Childhood Studies at Stranmillis University College said,

“I didn’t enjoy school or learning first time around and went straight to work from school and then had a family to support.   When my children got up a bit, I realised I could do more, and wanted to be more than just a mum. It wasn’t just for me, but for my whole family in the long term.

She added, “Learning and teaching is very different now from when I went to school - there was little thought given to different types of learning styles and I felt bored with the teaching, I wasn’t engaged and missed out. Returning to education was a challenge but at the College, everyone is supportive.  They understand that you may need to get three other people out the door in the morning before you can think about yourself, so classes start a little later. There is a lot of flexibility and that goes hand in hand with encouragement and support.   The tutors are not concerned about how your education went in the past, they are focused on the future and helping you make a fresh start for yourself.”

Advertisement

College and leading farm charity unite to search for UK's most innovative schools
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @colegcambria have launched the annual National Co
University Centre Leeds Creative Arts student raises his game
Sector News
A student from @UniCentreLeeds has recently scooped two industry award
Media speculation about exams next year
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/08/media-speculation-about-exams-

You may also be interested in these articles:

College and leading farm charity unite to search for UK's most innovative schools
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @colegcambria have launched the annual National Co
University Centre Leeds Creative Arts student raises his game
Sector News
A student from @UniCentreLeeds has recently scooped two industry award
Plans for all primary school years to go back before the end of term are being dropped
Sector News
Responding to news that plans for all primary school years to go back
Almost nine in ten students are keen to return to campus
Sector News
Research by @Unite_Students carried out by @OpiniumResearch polled 500
Effects of the coronavirus pandemic on exams next academic year
Sector News
Today′s (8 Jun) @EducationGovUK in the Media looks at speculation ar
UK Power Networks reopens apprenticeship vacancies for two weeks
Sector News
Starting a career during a global pandemic was not without challenges
Supporting sustainability in the aftermath of COVID-19: NCFE and Learning Curve launch new qualification
Sector News
Supporting sustainability in the aftermath of COVID-19: @NCFE and @_L
University of Bristol ranked 14th in Complete University Guide 2021
Sector News
Further informationThe 14 subjects which ranked in the top 10 for thei
Media speculation about exams next year
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/08/media-speculation-about-exams-
£20k boost for charity's ‘amazing’ coronavirus efforts
Sector News
A charity providing vital support to the NHS as it battles the effects
Jisc leads new research project to shape the digital future of FE and skills
Sector News
@Jisc and @AoC_info launch plan to shape digital future of further edu
Additional funding £31 million for unaccompanied asylum seeking children announced
Sector News
@LGAcomms responds to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children funding an

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4639)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page