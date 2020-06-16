https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/16/education-settings-continue-to-open-their-doors-to-more-pupils/

Education settings continue to open their doors to more pupils
16 June 2020

Statistics published today show that more and more schools and other education settings are now opening their doors to children and young people so they can be reunited with their teachers and friends.

The statistics, which are published on a weekly basis, show:

As of Thursday, 11 June, approximately 92% of education settings were open, up from 91% the previous week.

Approximately 67% of settings usually open to children in nursery, reception, year 1 or year 6 were open to at least one of these year groups on 11 June, up from 52% on 4 June

Attendance was highest in year 6, with approximately 26% of all year 6 children in attendance on 11 June, up from 19% on 4 June.

Attendance was around 20% in year 1, up from 13%, and 22% in reception, up from 15% on 4 June.

We estimate that on 11 June, 234,000 children were attending early years setting, up from 166,000 on 4 June. This represents about 14% of the number of children who usually attend in term time.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“It is encouraging to see so many primary schools opening their doors to more pupils and thousands of children returning. I want as many children as possible back in the classroom, with their friends and teachers.

“We expect these numbers to continue to grow gradually over the coming weeks, and primary schools now have the flexibility to invite back more children if they feel ready and can do so within the existing guidance.

“Schools have done an incredible job adapting to welcome back more children, which will continue as secondary schools and colleges reopen for more students this week.”