 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff and Vale College Administration student Krasimira’s progression route really is the business!

Details
Hits: 57
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Krasimira Krasteva, a Level 3 Business Administration student @CAVC is progressing from her course into a Business Administration apprenticeship at Companies House in September.

Before starting in her new role, Krasimira will spend the summer working in a paid internship with global construction services company ISG. The internship came about due to a work placement she did while studying at CAVC – ISG were so impressed they wanted to keep her on.

“Earlier this year ISG was looking for Admin Assistants for work placements,” Krasimira explained. “The work placement usually lasts a week so I was pleased when I found out they wanted to extend my work placement and a few months later I got the paid summer internship offer from them.”

She is looking forward to her summer internship.

“I am very pleased to be part of ISG Construction again,” Krasimira said. “The team there is extremely helpful, friendly and professional.

“It is a place where I am constantly learning something new – every day is different. I am happy to work in an environment that keeps me challenged.”

Krasimira, who is 34 and from Barry, has always been interested in a career in administration so decided to apply for a CAVC course.

“I was attracted to Cardiff and Vale College’s academic reputation and the practical work implemented into the course,” she said. “I knew the College works closely with top employers so that would be my chance to get involved on a work placement and find employment later on.”

The College assisted Krasimira with work placements as part of her course, and helped her secure a Business Administration apprenticeship at Companies House.

“I feel great about the apprenticeship,” she said. “It is like all of your hard work and dedication is being rewarded just by being able to attach my name to Companies House.

“This is an excellent opportunity for me to meet great professionals who are fair and encourage the professional development of their team.”

While not many people associate business courses with work-based learning, Krasimira believes apprenticeships are an excellent alternative to university.

“Apprenticeships are a great way to get you straight into a job straight away,” she explained. “You are literally learning how to do the job by doing it.

“It might be a challenge, but who doesn’t like a challenge?”

She also feels that the support she has had while at Cardiff and Vale College has been instrumental in her development and progression.

Advertisement

New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking
College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales
Sector News
A PARTNERSHIP led by @colegcambria and @popethcymraeg teaching Welsh f

“I believe that the academic and practical work implemented in the Business Administration course and the Careers Ideas Centre provides students with a great variety of work placements with top employers that you can choose and lots of workshops for improving your skills,” Krasimira said.

“Last but not least I really appreciated the hard of work of the people who give their heart and their and their soul into their work – my tutors Alison Freter and Kelly LaFlamme who helped me with my personal growth and development, and Nick Aiston and his team from the Careers and Ideas Centre for finding work placements that suited me best and highlighted my potential so that I was also able to successfully get on this apprenticeship scheme.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking
College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales
Sector News
A PARTNERSHIP led by @colegcambria and @popethcymraeg teaching Welsh f
Institute of Coding helps over 400k learners access digital skills
Sector News
The Institute of Coding (@IoCoding) announced today that it has enroll
Coleg yn paratoi ar gyfer mis Medi ar ei newydd wedd
Sector News
Gydag iechyd a diogelwch ein cymunedau wrth wraidd y broses o wneud pe
College prepares for a new look September
Sector News
With the health and safety of our communities at the centre of decisio
Speculation around independent schools reopening
Sector News
A piece in the Telegraph yesterday (17 Jun) suggested independent scho
City of Bristol College Joins Collab Group
Sector News
The @CollabGrp of Colleges is pleased to announce City of Bristol Coll
Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars
Sector News
The red carpet was rolled out, the media crew were prepped and everyon
Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the
Covid-19 could reduce teacher recruitment shortages by 40 per cent
Sector News
Today (18 Jun) the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) has pub
Genpact announces learning programme focused on reskilling for the digital age
Sector News
@Genpact Opens Internal Learning Programme to Foster Professional Resi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 2 minutes ago

SDN Webinar: The Prevent Duty – insights and effective...

In this session, we’ll set out your responsibilities under the Prevent Duty, some of the challenges faced by providers of different types, sizes and...

  • Wednesday, 08 July 2020 02:30 PM
  • Online
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales 4 minutes ago
CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College Administration student Krasimira’s progression route really is the business! 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4671)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page