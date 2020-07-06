 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Devon College is the only college in the world to be reaccredited Platinum rating from Investors in People

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
(Bottom right) Paul Devoy – CEO of Investors in People, virtually handing over the Platinum award to (top left) Matthew Harbour – Vice Principal of South Devon College, (top right) Laurence Frewin – Principal and CEO of South Devon College, and (bottom left) Kelly Sooben – Vice Principal of South Devon College.

@SDCollege is delighted to become the first and only college in the UK, and internationally, to receive platinum reaccreditation from Investors in People @IIP 

Platinum is the highest level of accreditation possible through the ‘We invest in people’ scheme.

The independent Investors in People review confirmed that 92% of staff at the College agree it is a great place to work and 95% agree it has a positive impact on the community, aligning with the College’s mission to ‘Inspire the community through learning for all’.

There were many positive comments from staff during the reaccreditation, confirming why South Devon College is an employer of choice in Devon. Staff feedback highlighted that the College put their employees as well as their learners at the heart of everything and “people feel they matter.”

Staff continued their positive comments as the survey moved onto how the College empowers and involves them. Such comments included “they really trust in me and my ability – they don’t stifle creativity” and “I have 100% influence on where my area is going.”

The College are evidently great at recognising and rewarding staff. Staff have said “The College has a really positive and accepting culture. There’s so much celebration of success and it feels genuine.”

The College is a learning organisation and the IiP assessors and staff recognised how it is improving the skills and knowledge of its whole workforce and providing valuable experience and qualifications which recognise this. “The opportunities given here are exceptional – I’m broadening my skill set and still continuing to grow.”

Students gathered around table.

The assessment that took place of the College resulted with them additionally receiving Investors in People’s Health & Wellbeing Award alongside the Platinum rating. It was apparent from the assessment, that the College continues its success in achieving its ambitions of being an energetic, inclusive, supportive place of work with inspiring, committed and innovative staff who make a difference.

Staff said “Covid has really highlighted how well we are supported by the College” and “there’s a lot of encouragement to have a healthy work life balance.”

“We’d like to congratulate South Devon College. Platinum accreditation is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places South Devon College in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.” - Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People

Commenting on the award, Laurence Frewin – Principal and CEO of South Devon College, said:

“It is fantastic having our efforts to create an empowered and valued professional workforce at South Devon College reaffirmed by Investors in People with a rating that couldn’t be any higher. It is something that, as a major local employer in Devon, we take great pride in and means we support colleagues to continue to provide the very highest standard of teaching, learning and support that our students expect and deserve. We put students at the heart of all we do, but we can only be successful with this if we value our hardworking, committed and talented team and I believe the staff at South Devon College are the best!

Advertisement

Education Secretary confirms Â£320 million for PE & Sport Premium for the next academic year
Sector News
PE and Sport Premium for schools confirmed by @GavinWilliamson The Edu
Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce
Sector News
@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan

“I want to thank our whole team who, even through these unprecedented times, were quick to recognise what we do as an employer to look out for them and support them as individuals in the best way possible. Their incredible efforts to adapt to these circumstances never go unnoticed and I’m truly grateful to every colleague for supporting each learner as an individual and maintaining the College’s standard of excellence.”

Investors in People believe that the success of any organisation begins and ends with people. If we make work better for everyone, we make work better for every organisation. If we do that… we make society stronger, healthier and happier. South Devon College are clearly playing a great part in doing just that.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education Secretary confirms £320 million for PE & Sport Premium for the next academic year
Sector News
PE and Sport Premium for schools confirmed by @GavinWilliamson The Edu
Institute of Student Employers proposes plan to stimulate youth employment
Sector News
Employers should be incentivised to recruit graduates and apprentices
The Future Hospitality Workforce: Team members will need to be trained in multiple areas
Sector News
New research*, conducted with hospitality professionals by @HITTrainin
Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board sub-group report
Sector News
@CollegesScot Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board Sub
Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce
Sector News
@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan
Develop Training are back, bigger and better
Sector News
@DevelopTraining is ready to ‘get back to business’ as they reopen
Charities receive over £32 million from dormant trusts
Sector News
@ChtyCommission and @UKCF_tweets call for more charities to join progr
DfE Breakfast clubs extended over the summmer holiday
Sector News
@educationgovuk @family_action @magic_breakfast - Children from 1,800
Lack of alternative transport for pupils undermines plans for separate
Sector News
Analysis from the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) highligh
A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK colleges
Sector News
@AoC_info - A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK college
Institute reviewing responses to consultation on future of EQA
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is reviewing

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: South Devon College is the only college in the world to be reaccredited Platinum rating from Investors in People 33 minutes ago
Kerry Boffey - updated event, Introduction to Fellowship of Inspection Nominees 2 days ago
Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 2 days ago

Introduction to Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

Join Kerry Boffey, founder of the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (fin) for an informal session outlining fin support available to providers in...

  • Tuesday, 14 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • On-line. Longdon Hall, Longdon on Tern

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4730)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page