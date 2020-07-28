 
College supports government measures to boost higher technical education

Barking and Dagenham College

@BarkingCollege supports government measures to boost higher technical education

The Principal of Barking & Dagenham College has welcomed the announcement by Government this week to boost higher technical education to support the UK’s economic recovery.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson made the announcement after a major review shows that technical qualifications can help to provide the skills that employers desperately need.  However, the review found that not enough people were studying them which in turn is leading to a skills shortage in many sectors such as construction, manufacturing and digital.

On making the announcement, Gavin Williamson said: “For too long we have been training people for the jobs of yesterday instead of the jobs of today and tomorrow. Employers are struggling to find the computer programmers, engineers, electricians and technicians they need, and students of all ages are missing out on the high skill, high wage jobs that higher technical education can lead to.”

Yvonne Kelly, Principal of Barking & Dagenham College agrees that now is the time to invest in technical skills and education.  

Yvonne comments: “We welcome the announcement made by Government.  Technical education is something that our College takes very seriously.  By working closely with our local employers, we have always strived to ensure that we offer our students an education that equips them with the skills they need and the chance of a career that the students can excel in.  Now more than ever it is important that we help not only our own students succeed in this tough economy, but help re-build the UK’s economy as a whole.”

The announcement comes as the College prepares to open its new East London Institute of Technology (ELIoT).  The new facilities have been specifically designed to offer higher technical education and are a collaboration between employers, colleges and universities.  Sector specialisms include construction, advanced manufacturing and creative digital – all of which the Government highlighted in their announcement as suffering from a skills shortage and seeking new talent. 

Jason Turton Director of Advanced Technologies at the ELIoT added: “Our curriculum, delivery and teaching practices will address the changing labour markets, emerging occupations and skills needs.  We hope the Governments latest announcements will continue to raise the profile of technical education.”

