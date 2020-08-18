 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employers say Generation Covid can do these five things to get ahead

Details
Hits: 146
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
learners on a laptop

@CareerEnt- The three-quarters of a million young people who recieve their GCSE and A-level results this summer face the most challenging job market in years. So, The Careers & Enterprise Company has teamed up with leading pollster Savanta ComRes to ask hundreds of business leaders what they can do to improve their employability in the post-Covid jobs market.

Here’s what they said:

  1. Don’t ‘spray and pray’

Nine in ten employers said it is important for young people to update and tailor their CV for the job they are interested in.

It’s about quality over quantity. It is better to apply for fewer vacancies but spend longer matching your CV and covering letter to the job description. Employers will appreciate when you take the time (and can tell when you haven’t).

  1. It’s good to talk

Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for advice. The vast majority of business leaders (88%) said it is important for young people to get careers advice about their sector of interest by speaking to employers.

With social platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn, and many companies offering chances to engage online, there are more ways than ever to reach out to employers. And you can talk to trained careers advisers online or over the phone through The National Careers Service.

  1. Make the most of MOOCs

A whopping eighty-eight percent of employers said it is important for young people to use online learning to develop new skills and knowledge. Since lockdown, many universities, training providers and employers have offered free online courses (also known as Massive Online Open Courses or ‘MOOCs’) in everything from first aid to quantum physics. So use your lockdown time wisely and boost your CV.

  1. (Not so) old fashioned work experience

Work experience and internships are still a vital way to gain new experience and demonstrate your passion about working in an industry.

While research from the Sutton Trust found that many workplaces have restricted physical work experience due to the lockdown, more and more employers are switching to online or ‘virtual’ work experience and engagement, reflecting trends in working patterns across the economy.

  1. Volunteer to help others (while helping your CV)

More and more young people and employers are realising the benefit of volunteering as a way of developing your skills and experience, while also giving back to your community. Indeed, 84% of employers said it is important for young people to volunteer to develop their skills and demonstrate character. The #iwill campaign is a great place to find out more about ‘Youth Social Action’.

Advertisement

Education Policy Institute calls for fully independent review of this year's handling of results
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst calls for fully independent review of this year's handl
Labour calls for immediate clarity on timing of GCSE results
Sector News
@KateGreenSU - Labour has called for the Education Secretary, @GavinWi
Office for Students highlights need for fairness for all students with centre assessed grades
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has welcomed the certainty that #ALevel stud

The Careers & Enterprise Company has launched My Choices to help young people in Year 11 and 13 to navigate the post results landscape – whether they are planning for work, college, university, or an apprenticeship.

Run in partnership with school, employers and careers providers, My Choices will support young people with six key themes:

  • Being prepared – handling applications and selections
  • Finding support – making the most of careers information, advice and guidance
  • Positive well-being – promoting well-being and self-determination
  • Decision making and planning – using job and labour market information
  • Pathways – identifying choices and opportunities
  • Adding value – preparing for employability

The My Choices campaign includes a young persons’ guide and parents’ guide full of advice and resources to help them plan their next steps in their journey after school or college. Find out more here on The Careers & Enterprise Company website.

 

Methodology

The Savanta ComRes poll for the Careers & Enterprise Company interviewed 251 medium & large business leaders (i.e. with 250 employees or more) in the UK online between 26 June and 1 July 2020. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules. Full tables are available here. Business leaders were asked:

'In terms of the actions young people could take to improve their employability in the post-Coronavirus jobs market, how important do you think the following are, if at all?'

The following answers had the highest net importance (‘very important’ and ‘fairly important’)

  • Update and tailor their CV according to the job they are interested in (90% net important)
  • Contact employers to ask for careers advice relevant to their sector of interest (88% net important)
  • Develop skills / knowledge through on-line learning and courses (88% net important)
  • Undertake work experience / internships (88% net important)
  • Undertake volunteering to develop skills and demonstrate character (84% net important)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education unions set out concerns to Gavin Williamson after exam results fiasco
Sector News
Education unions @ucu and @nusuk set out concerns to Gavin Williamson
Education Policy Institute calls for fully independent review of this year's handling of results
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst calls for fully independent review of this year's handl
Labour calls for immediate clarity on timing of GCSE results
Sector News
@KateGreenSU - Labour has called for the Education Secretary, @GavinWi
Office for Students highlights need for fairness for all students with centre assessed grades
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has welcomed the certainty that #ALevel stud
The Student Room finds 83.7% of students awaiting their GCSE results have lost all trust in the system
Sector News
@thestudentroom - Following the latest announcement made by Gavin Will
99% pass rate for A Level students studying with ICS Learn
Sector News
@ICSLearn - These grades reflect the hard work and dedication that our
SFJ Awards launch new Custody & Detention qualification supporting consistent high-quality training across England & Wales
Sector News
The role of a Prison Officer is a complex and challenging one, demandi
EKC Group Goes Cash-Free as it prepares to reopen following the UK-wide lockdown
Sector News
@EKC__Group is leading the way in becoming one of the first education
Study shows 76% of 5-16yr olds suffered from loneliness during the Covid-19 pandemic
Sector News
No Isolation (@_NoIsolation), the Nordic startup committed to reducing
Apprentices tackle diversity of #apprenticeships in new Apprenticeship Hack pilot
Sector News
A pilot has been successfully launched in London to tackle some of the
The irrationality of quick maths - Why is being quick at maths associated with being good at maths?
Sector News
Dr Tom Hunt, Associate Professor of Psychology, and Steve Chinn, Visit
Changes to results: what does this mean at Gower College Swansea?
Sector News
Following the announcement of 17 August by Welsh Government, students

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4847)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page