Barnsley College launches online enrolment programme

@BarnsleyCollege and Barnsley Sixth Form College are preparing to enrol prospective students for the 2020/21 academic year.  

Enrolment begins on Thursday 20 August and runs until Friday 28 August for students who are interested in starting either a part-time or full-time vocational, A Level, apprenticeship or T Level (technical qualification) course. 

This year, enrolment will take place online with a simple three-step process. Each new student will receive a call from one of our expert tutors, log in to the all-new online enrolment portal, which is tailored to each individual student, before finalising their details and confirming their place. 

At the start of lockdown, the College seamlessly adapted to online delivery which provides tutors with a fantastic head start for the new academic year. The College is planning to continue using ‘blended learning’ with students receiving a mixture of online delivery and practical, on-site taught lessons in line with government guidelines. 

Barnsley College offers a wide range of courses in subject areas such as Construction, Music, Hair and Beauty and Public Services. Barnsley Sixth Form College also has a variety of A Level courses including Fine Art, Spanish, Law and Drama and Theatre Studies. 

Mel Jenkinson, Director of Student Recruitment and Marketing, said:

“It is always exciting to see students join us for a new academic year and make the next step on their journey. With such a variety of subjects such as Animal Care, Travel and Tourism, Computing and Catering available to study, we have the right course for every student.  

“Although this year will be very different, we know all of our students will have a fantastic time at College and get the best learning experience possible.” 

