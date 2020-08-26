 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Foster carer encouraged me to go further with education

Details
Hits: 161
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Bethany Townsend, 18 years old, came to live in Newtown from Nottingham. She chose to study Health and Social Care Level 3 Extended Diploma after a foster carer encouraged her to go further with her education as opposed to going straight into work.

Although Bethany had been going through a tough time herself, she already had an interest in helping others and wanted to learn more about mental health.

The Health and Social Care course appealed to her and she has now just completed the two-year course.

Bethany said:” I have enjoyed the course. I particularly enjoyed going on the placements such as to Ysgol Cedewain for children with additional needs. I was able to work with many different young people, all with individual needs and I was able to build my skills of communication and ways to support people.”

Bethany also explained how she felt more at home with learning whilst doing practical work rather than paperwork. She went on to say: “I feel placement helped me grow more as an individual and gave me a chance to show my skills.”

The course involves lots of ways to learn, including events, campaigns, and trips. The group has visited a Mosque in Birmingham and the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool. Bethany said: “I enjoyed the trip we went on to Liverpool there we learned about slavery and different cultures to help us grow an understanding of the past.”

Bethany spoke highly of the support she received from tutors. “I have received massive support from my tutors. With a lot going on in my life I appreciated that they had a lot of understanding towards my circumstances, especially through the situation of COVID 19. I found one tutor was of massive support as she stayed online out of college time to help us with our assignments and if we were struggling with the isolation too. Furthermore, I was able to reach extra help from student support as I had help with assignments and extra stuff such as situations with work and timetable.”

During Bethany’s first year she had a lot to cope with in her home life. Even though it was an unsettling time for her with a new home, new jobs, and a need for learning support, she was able to rise to the challenges presented to her.

She immersed herself in new activities both to support her wellbeing and interests and also to earn money. She became a youth representative for the local church and joined a choir. She took on two jobs to save money for driving lessons and a car and studied hard at the same time.

Prospective students â€˜feel safeâ€™ as they enrol to start college
Sector News
Hundreds of new students have already enrolled @CitynIslington, @Westk
Syrian conflict the focus of redesigned global health degree
Sector News
Collaborations with on-the-ground expertise helped refocus Imperial's
Nick Gibb statement on home testing kits and PPE for schools and colleges
Sector News
Each school and college will receive 10 home test kits each - they can

However, going into year two she decided to concentrate more on her college work and gave up some of her extra activities. She also accepted the extra learning needs support offered by the College which she said had been initially hard for her to accept as she was an independent person. However, her choices paid off and she was better able to concentrate and excelled further with her studies.

Bethany said that she would recommend the course to others. “It’s a great course that will find you friends that will always be with you. It is a hard course and you have to put a lot of your time into, but for the future, it is amazing to have the skills gained from it.”

Bethany now hopes to go to Cardiff Metropolitan University to study Youth and Community Work.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Prospective students ‘feel safe’ as they enrol to start college
Sector News
Hundreds of new students have already enrolled @CitynIslington, @Westk
Syrian conflict the focus of redesigned global health degree
Sector News
Collaborations with on-the-ground expertise helped refocus Imperial's
Nick Gibb statement on home testing kits and PPE for schools and colleges
Sector News
Each school and college will receive 10 home test kits each - they can
Brecon Beacons College student achieves Triple Distinction Star in Sports and Exercise Science
Sector News
It was top of the class for Brecon Beacons College (@NPTCGroup) studen
Open consultation: Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence
Sector News
@BEISGovuk are seeking insight on the UK’s approach to the recogniti
NDCS raises serious concerns over face masks in schools
Sector News
@NDCS_UK has responded to the idea of face masks being used schools an
DfE update on Face coverings for school pupils in Year 7 and above, and to learners in FE colleges
Sector News
The Department for Education is updating its advice on face coverings
Returning to School: Your Questions Answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/25/returning-to-school-your-quest
Labour calls for use of facemasks in secondary schools
Sector News
Labour calls for use of facemasks in secondary schoolsLabour has calle
More than 50 new free schools to open at start of new school term
Sector News
More than 50 new free schools, including specialist maths and science
CITB proposes action to increase efficiency, cut costs, despite Build, Build, Build
Sector News
@CITB_UK proposes action to increase efficiency, cut costs - Consultat
School leavers urged to consider technical qualifications to be employment-ready by education leader
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup - Young people receiving their GCSE results are being e

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

University College London (UCL)
University College London (UCL) shared a video in channel. 10 minutes ago

The impact of COVID on education and skills in the fourth industrial revolution

The impact of COVID on education and skills in...

Source: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fenews/the-impact-of-covid-on-education-and-ski Dr Heidi Alaskary, Lead Co-Chair of the Task Force on Economy,...

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Brecon Beacons College student achieves Triple Distinction Star in Sports and Exercise Science 52 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Foster carer encouraged me to go further with education 1 hour 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4867)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page