 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Health Assured reports a 31% increase in calls about depression to their EAP helpline

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Data from the UK's leading health and wellbeing provider, Health Assured has revealed the number of people calling for support for depression on their EAP (employee assistance programme) helpline increased by 31% in June compared to May this year. In June, the helpline received an additional 249 calls regarding the illness.

This worrying statistic comes after a report published last week by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the proportion of people in the UK suffering with depression has almost doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also said 19 per cent of adults reported some form of depression during June, compared with 10 per cent in the nine months to March 2020. Stress and anxiety were the most common types of depression listed by people.

 

David Price, a workplace wellbeing expert and CEO of Health Assured, issued some advice on how businesses can support employees who are struggling with depression:

 

"It's unsurprising to see a significant increase in calls regarding depression. These last six months have been difficult, and people across the UK are trying to cope with the new normal of life during a pandemic. Many are dealing with unemployment and financial issues. With the continued uncertainty about what the future holds, which will likely cause more anxiety, we feel this upward trend is expected to continue.

 

"As a business, you must remember that depression is a complex mental health issue and isn't about an employee's need to "get over" whatever they're struggling with. There's still a stigma surrounding mental health. Dealing with depression at work must include recognising employees won't naturally open up about their struggles.

 

"They may worry that it could affect their future with your business. So it's important to handle the subject carefully so as not to make the individual's situation worse.  

 

"As a result, one of the first approaches you can take is making sure your employee doesn't have any triggers for depression at your place of work. Some of these may include; an overly high workload, concerns over their job security and financial struggles.

 

"If an employee suffers from depression, they do have depression and work rights. For example, they can claim time off for stress to recover—they'll need to see their GP to claim this time off.

 

No better time to consider postgraduate study?
Sector News
Many industries have been hit hard by COVID-19, inevitably making the
After a tough year, Gower College Swansea looks forward
Sector News
After what has been a very challenging academic year, Gower College Sw
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings
Sector News
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings, says @UnisonTh

"But before they take that step, you should encourage your staff to reach out to higher management. Have an open business policy that fosters discussion about mental health issues. This can encourage employees to open up, which can start the process of managing depression at work. 

 

"Your line managers are essential in that process. If a staff member feels comfortable speaking to them, then they can address the issues they're struggling with (especially if it's work that's causing the problem). Your managers can encourage your employees to seek help. They can refer to their GP, but if you have an employee assistance programme (EAP) then staff can turn to your internal services for support."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh Government Statement: Face coverings in schools
Sector News
Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services and @Kirsty_W
Oxford trip sows seeds of success for Barnsley Sixth Form College student
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sixth Form student Tadhg Goodison has fulfilled an am
Boris Johnson and the ‘mutant algorithm’
Sector News
Commenting on @BorisJohnson's statement to students this lunchtime, in
No better time to consider postgraduate study?
Sector News
Many industries have been hit hard by COVID-19, inevitably making the
After a tough year, Gower College Swansea looks forward
Sector News
After what has been a very challenging academic year, Gower College Sw
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings
Sector News
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings, says @UnisonTh
New research reveals schools need more tech support to cope post-lockdown
Sector News
Research from @IRISSoftwareGrp (IRIS), one of the largest portfolio su
A Princess Royal Award for Princess Yachts’ Apprenticeship Programme based at South Devon College
Sector News
South Devon College (@SDCollege) employer partner, @PrincessYachts, ar
Government funding incentive for employers hiring apprentices
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is supporting employers within South Yorkshire to acc
Teachers need leadership coaching more than ever as schools set to reopen
Sector News
LEADERSHIP will be key as schools prepare to re-open and welcome back
Syrian conflict the focus of redesigned global health degree
Sector News
Collaborations with on-the-ground expertise helped refocus Imperial's
Nick Gibb statement on home testing kits and PPE for schools and colleges
Sector News
Each school and college will receive 10 home test kits each - they can

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4870)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page