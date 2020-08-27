 
Anglia Ruskin University teams up with FutureLearn to offer fully online mental health degrees

Digital masters courses launched to equip professionals with the skills to address the global mental health crisis

Anglia Ruskin University is partnering with leading social learning platform, FutureLearn, to deliver two fully online MSc programmes: MSc Mental Health and MSc Child and Adolescent Mental Wellbeing.

Around 792 million people are affected by mental health issues worldwide and around 75% of mental illness (excluding dementia) starts before age 18 according to the MHFA England (2020). Additionally, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya has reported that 41% of the UK population’s mental health is at risk of developing a mental illness  because of the COVID-19 crisis.

In the context of a growing global mental health problem, these master's programs, which both have September and January start dates, are designed to expand mental health knowledge and deepen understanding of the complex causes, effects and consequences of mental illness. Students will develop a comprehensive, international perspective on mental illness and various treatment options.

The MSc in Mental Health aims to help learners enhance their employment opportunities in health and social care, and deepen their understanding of mental health issues and the impact on individuals, communities and the healthcare system.

The degree program looks at innovative healthcare research, and breaks down how to think critically and analytically about mental health issues. Learners will explore how to synthesise knowledge and understand issues and concepts related to mental health care needs, including cultural and social factors. They will also learn how to evaluate mental health care for those with complex needs, focusing on individualised care and recovery. Learners will compare and contrast methods of intervention which promote recovery from the service-users perspective, as well as their carers and families.

Taught by leading mental health experts, the MSc in Child and Adolescent Mental Wellbeing looks particularly at best practice for providing mental health support for children and young people. Learners on the course will be able to boost their knowledge and employability as child and adolescent mental health experts, in a wide range of settings, including health, social care, education and industry. The master's programs are ideal for individuals looking to take on mental health advisor roles in various industries. 

Dr Julie Teatheredge, Principal lecturer, at Anglia Ruskin University, said: 
“Mental health is everybody’s business and should be taken seriously by all across the globe, in order to help and enable others to have a better quality of life. These courses can give both national and international communities the knowledge to be more compassionate towards those suffering from mental illness, and this knowledge will also reduce stigma”.

Helen Fuller, Global Healthcare Lead at FutureLearn, said:
“We are delighted to be working with Anglia Ruskin University to bring their mental health expertise fully online, so that individuals can learn flexibly no matter where in the world they are. Understanding around mental health is constantly evolving, which means those working in the field need access to expert-led, academic resources such as these Masters programs. With one in four people experiencing mental health issues each year and the pandemic only heightening this problem, enabling professionals to expand their knowledge of effective mental health care practice is more important than ever.”
 

