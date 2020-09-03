 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Protecting each other in SERC - Safety for all Students and Staff is Paramount

Details
Hits: 80
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has taken another delivery of branded masks from Belfast firm Build a Mask NI, reinforcing the College’s commitment to the health and safety of all students and staff.

Principal and Chief Executive of SERC, Ken Webb, along with student Amy Glen, took delivery of the latest batch of SERC masks from Chris Suitor of Build a Mask NI at the College’s Lisburn campus.

The College, which has main campuses in Downpatrick, Bangor, Lisburn and Newtownards, has been working over the summer to implement Government guidance on safety measures to ensure the safe return of students and staff to on-site learning in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purchase of more than 20,000 reusable masks is just one of a raft of measures implemented at SERC ready for the start of the new term. The college has also drawn on the skills of staff and the facilities on campus to produce vinyl signage to promote social distancing and good hygiene, and the production of almost 4,000 perspex screens to support safe learning in classrooms, computer rooms and specialist teaching areas such as hairdressing and hospitality.

Ken Webb said;

“Safety is paramount to everything we are doing at SERC in preparation for the new academic year. We have been working hard to ensure that everything we need is in place to help everyone adhere to social distancing and that everyone who comes through our doors, whether students, staff or visitors, feels safe.

“We are asking everyone to look out for each other by wearing a face covering and we are supporting students and staff to do that by providing a quantity of SERC-branded reusable masks. In addition, the College has purchased approximately 6,000 disposable masks for use by those who have forgotten their mask or for visitors to the College.

“Personal protective equipment (PPE) which is required for many programmes, will be commonplace on campus, and this includes mandatory use of masks in public areas as well as one-way systems and new entrance and exit points to ensure safe movement around Campus. There are also plentiful hand-sanitiser dispensers on each site.”

Information on NI Direct explains why we should wear a mask:

The best available scientific evidence is that, when used correctly, wearing a face-covering may reduce the spread of coronavirus droplets in certain circumstances, helping to protect others.

Grant Thornton and BPP join forces to launch new Coaching Professional Apprenticeship
Sector News
Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP (@GrantTh
Get better at speaking English at Barnsley College
Sector News
Places are still available on @BarnsleyCollegeâ€™s English for Speaker
Four Imperial engineers win ERC Starting Grants worth â‚¬6 million
Sector News
Four Imperial engineers have won European Research Council Starting Gr

Because face coverings are mainly intended to protect others, not the wearer, from coronavirus (COVID-19) they’re not a replacement for social distancing and regular hand washing.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Grant Thornton and BPP join forces to launch new Coaching Professional Apprenticeship
Sector News
Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP (@GrantTh
Get better at speaking English at Barnsley College
Sector News
Places are still available on @BarnsleyCollege’s English for Speaker
Four Imperial engineers win ERC Starting Grants worth €6 million
Sector News
Four Imperial engineers have won European Research Council Starting Gr
West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences
Sector News
@WestLondonCol is very proud of its many Health and Social care studen
Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students need look snow further for a unique work placem
Kaligo launches Cloud version to help provide seamless school to home learning to support the recovery curriculum
Sector News
Kaligo (@KaligoApps_EN) has further developed their handwriting EdTech
SERC Celebrates BTEC Success
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College is celebrating the success of hundreds
Labour calls for a national ‘Close the Gap’ strategy for students to catch-up
Sector News
@UKLabour calls for a national #CloseTheGap strategy for school and co
World university rankings puts Bristol in UK top 10
Sector News
The latest results, from the Times Higher Education (THE) World Univer
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equipment and internet
Sector News
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equ
Misleading claims about children being taken from their parents for coronavirus screening
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/misleading-claims-about-childr
Pupils returning to school this week
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/pupils-returning-to-school-thi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4893)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page