 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprentices make history after completing the UK’s first ever Brewer Apprenticeship

Details
Hits: 152
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barrel

The very first apprentices have now completed the pioneering Level 4 Brewer Apprenticeship, making them the highest qualified apprentices in the UK brewing sector.

Craft beer production in the UK grew by a whopping 10.5% between 2014 and 2019[1] and as the sector looks to rebuild itself after the lockdown period, it’s more important than ever that skilled professionals continue to drive the industry forward and to help it thrive.

Those who have completed the Brewer Apprenticeship benefitted from an 18-month programme, which included residential workshops run by The University of Nottingham’s International Centre for Brewing Science, where they learnt about different brewing techniques, as well as the chemistry behind the brewing process. In addition, the Institute of Brewing & Distilling (IBD) offered online learning materials to complement the workshops.

To complete the apprenticeship package, HIT Training’s expert trainers provided 1-2-1 support for each aspiring brewer. During the pandemic, these sessions, along with greatly appreciated pastoral support, have been seamlessly delivered online, ensuring that learning could continue even if apprentices were furloughed.

Apprentice, Felix Granell at Brewhouse & Kitchen, Portsmouth, who completed the course with Distinction, says taking part in the programme has given him many valuable learning experiences that would have otherwise taken years of independent work.

He added: “I feel confident that my skills, knowledge and the relationships built during this time have set me up for a successful career in an incredibly competitive and changeable industry.

“I have experienced running my own micro-brewery, got the chance to see the inner workings of the Nottingham University Brewing Science Department, as well as had the unique opportunity to be a part of a huge network of incredible brewing experts from across the country.”

The Level 4 Brewer Apprenticeship is a first-of-its-kind qualification, delivered through a unique collaboration between employers, HIT Training and The University of Nottingham.

The apprenticeship was developed by a highly engaged employer trailblazer group, facilitated by the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA). The group is made up of industry leaders including HIT Training, the Institute of Brewing and Distilling, The University of Nottingham, as well as some of the most prominent brewing companies in the sector.

Kris Gumbrell, Chief Executive Officer at Brewhouse and Kitchen, who played an active role in the development of the apprenticeship, commented:

“We’re delighted to see the first Brewing Apprentices graduate; these are now the highest qualified apprentices in the UK brewing sector and we are proud to have led the trailblazer group to get these young brewers to this standard. Especially in light of the pandemic, higher level apprenticeships, where people develop skills and earn at the same time, are becoming increasingly attractive for young people. At Brewhouse and Kitchen, we remain dedicated to delivering a portfolio of apprenticeships, working together with specialists such as HIT Training to deliver these goals.”

Why will extending cutting VAT protect jobs?
Sector News
WINTER ECONOMY PLAN: TAX MEASURES FACTSHEET The government announced i
Relieving the pressure on business finances will enable them to grow and to support and create jobs
Sector News
WINTER ECONOMY PLAN: LOANS SCHEMES FACTSHEET Through the extension of
National Education Union Calls For Schools To Go Part Time â€“ D2l Comments
Sector News
According to the head National Education Union*, schools in local lock

The Brewer Apprenticeship was created in direct response to the rise in popularity of craft beer. HIT Training was instrumental in designing the programme content and delivery model to help nurture and support the diverse role of the  brewer in small and large breweries alike.

Jill Whittaker, Managing Director at HIT Training, says:

“The brewing sector has undergone a huge transformation in the past decade, leading to exceptional growth. Right now, there is an incredible opportunity for people to join this industry, enrich their skills and be a part of this exciting journey.

“We’re immensely proud to see the first apprentices complete the innovative Brewer Apprenticeship, especially during such a challenging year for the industry. Not only are they equipped with the specialist knowledge to thrive in the exciting and diversifying brewing sector, this also marks a big step towards strengthening and future-proofing the industry. As we look to rebuild the sector following the pandemic, at HIT Training we wholeheartedly believe that investing in our workforce and providing development opportunities will help to see the industry flourish.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Government must safeguard thousands of university jobs, say education unions
Sector News
Government must safeguard thousands of university jobs, say education
Bath Spa students and graduates to benefit from renewed Santander Universities partnership
Sector News
Santander Universities has renewed its partnership with Bath Spa Unive
UCU response to potential Christmas lockdown for students away from home
Sector News
@UCU @DrJoGrady response to potential Christmas lockdown for students
Why will extending cutting VAT protect jobs?
Sector News
WINTER ECONOMY PLAN: TAX MEASURES FACTSHEET The government announced i
Relieving the pressure on business finances will enable them to grow and to support and create jobs
Sector News
WINTER ECONOMY PLAN: LOANS SCHEMES FACTSHEET Through the extension of
National Education Union Calls For Schools To Go Part Time – D2l Comments
Sector News
According to the head National Education Union*, schools in local lock
Borders College shortlisted for leading the way in Data Science learning
Sector News
An innovative partnership programme funded through the Edinburgh and S
Leeds engineering firm create new jobs to meet electric vehicle charging tech demand
Sector News
High-voltage power specialist Engineered Systems Electrical (@ESE_Ltd)
“Face Your Fears and Have The Career You Dream Of” - How Lynsey’s Return to Education Led Her From Hair Salon to Theatre Nurse
Sector News
Restarting education is a big step for anyone. But at SERC (@S_ERC) we
Lewis Hamilton announces board members of The Hamilton Commission set up to encourage young Black people to enter STEM careers - particularly UK motorsport
Sector News
The Hamilton Commission, set up by @LewisHamilton at the beginning of
Fantastic facilities at Fleets College campus
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege - Fantastic facilities at Fleets College campusBarnsl
Students demand meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary on Withdrawal Agreement breach
Sector News
Student Leaders from @NUS_USI and @nusuk write to @BrandonLewis The st

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel - updated event, International Conference 2020: Evolving Education & Careers in a Covid and post-Covid landscape 2 hours 47 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 49 minutes ago

International career development conference presented by DMH Associates

International career development conference...

Watch this video and get a taster of the inaugural, International Career Development Conference 2019 hosted by DMH Associates. The footage brings to...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel added a new event 2 hours

International Conference 2020: Evolving Education &...

The forthcoming Virtual International Conference, presented by dmh associates and sponsored by The Edge Foundation , will bring together leaders,...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4954)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page