 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HEPI’s Annual Review, 2019/20

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@HEPI_news was established in 2002 ‘to promote research into and understanding of all aspects of higher education and to disseminate the useful results of such research for the education of policy makers and the general public in the United Kingdom’. As we approach our 18th birthday (in November 2020), we are publishing our Annual Review for 2019/20.

During this period (August 2019 to July 2020), there were significantly more HEPI publications (34) than in any previous year and much more engagement with our work online, including our daily blog (especially after the current COVID-19 crisis began).

Some highlights of the year included:

We ran a successful in-person events programme until March 2020, since when our events have moved online (with forthcoming free-to-attend events on access with Chris Millward and modern universities and the pandemic - in conjunction with MillionPlus - where we will hear from Gavin Williamson). Like other organisations, however, we continue to be buffeted by the unprecedented challenges that have hit higher education since March.

HEPI is funded by higher education institutions and other organisations that wish to see a vibrant higher education policy debate shaped by evidence. We are very grateful for this continuing support and always welcome feedback on our work. We hope that publishing this short summary of our work in 2019/20 will prompt comments on what we do well, what we could do better and what we might do differently. If you would like to work more closely with us, please do get in touch via our website.

Given the challenges everyone in higher education faces, our goal for 2020/21 is to become more efficient without losing our impact.

How has teaching changed in 5 years?
Sector News
@LearnPromethean - The State of Technology in Education 2020/21: The s
Togetherall â€“ a safe, anonymous community for 24/7 mental health support
Sector News
Our students' health, safety and wellbeing is our top priority, and we
Â£2.5 million to study group treatment programme for people with severe obesity
Sector News
A team of researchers based in the West Country has been awarded nearl

You may also be interested in these articles:

Morgan Hunt unveils its new brand and website
Sector News
@Morgan_Hunt unveils its new branding and website. The new brand repla
NUS Scotland Responds to Updated Rules for Scottish University Students
Sector News
Responding to updated guidelines for students announced tonight by uni
How has teaching changed in 5 years?
Sector News
@LearnPromethean - The State of Technology in Education 2020/21: The s
Togetherall – a safe, anonymous community for 24/7 mental health support
Sector News
Our students' health, safety and wellbeing is our top priority, and we
£2.5 million to study group treatment programme for people with severe obesity
Sector News
A team of researchers based in the West Country has been awarded nearl
Hermes apprenticeship programme delivers post-lockdown jobs boost
Sector News
Leading logistics and distribution company Hermes recruited the first
Bradford Manufacturing Week 2020 brings “first chance” to bring the world of work into secondary schools
Sector News
Virtual site tours, manufacturer talks and a competition to design a f
Technophobe pensioner given new lease of life in lockdown thanks to college IT course
Sector News
RUSSELL JONES had never even switched on a tablet computer before rece
City of London Corporation responds to Chancellor’s economic statement
Sector News
In response to the Chancellor’s economic statement today (24 Septemb
Gold Medal Win for Newtown Catering Student
Sector News
Early this year Catering student, from Newtown College (@NPTCGroup), J
Chancellor unveils Job Support Scheme to curb winter job losses - employment law expert reaction
Sector News
In a week of significant announcements from the House of Commons, toda
Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers; It pays to learn with the best!
Sector News
Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers, in Wales they are ava

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4960)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page