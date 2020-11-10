 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Loughborough College first to achieve Craft Guild of Chefs accreditation

Details
Hits: 133
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Craft Guild of Chefs

The Craft Guild of Chefs (@Craft_Guild) has announced that Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) has successfully passed all the standards required to receive accreditation. The Craft Guild of Chefs College and University Accreditation scheme was launched in July 2020 with Loughborough one of the first to sign up and achieve the status.

To achieve the accreditation lecturers and students at Loughborough College were interviewed in addition to skills training sessions being observed to ensure they met the high standards required by the Craft Guild of Chefs to pass. The day also included an assessment of the Radmoor Restaurant at Loughborough College and was conducted by David McKown and Rupert Rowley, members of the Management Committee at the Craft Guild of Chefs.

Professor David Foskett, Chief Assessor commented;

" Accreditation gives institutions professional recognition. It demonstrates that the courses and curriculum offered have industry credibility, as well as industry standard facilities and resources to pass the external employer audit. In addition, it recognises that your students have the employability skills required by the global hospitality industry. The industry will undoubtedly look very different in 2021 and being sufficiently accredited in such a way will ensure robustness in the future. Loughborough’s success, even in such challenging times, is especially commendable.”

Jo Maher, Principal at Loughborough College added:

“I am delighted and proud that we are the first college in the UK to be accredited by the Craft Guild of Chefs. Our hospitality staff and students are a credit to Loughborough College and thoroughly deserve this accolade for their consistently high standards and hard work.”

Darren Creed, Curriculum Manager at Loughborough College said:

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be involved and assessed by the Craft Guild of Chefs for the college accreditation award. To be assessed by industry professionals and presented with this prestigious accolade is fantastic. The team work so hard for the students each and every year and this just confirms what they do and makes it all worth it. I would urge any hospitality department to undertake this assessment.”

As the leading chef association in the UK, The Craft Guild of Chefs has always been committed to increasing the standards of professional cooking through greater awareness, education, and training. It is keen to do more to inspire the next generation of chefs at a grassroots level, which is why it launched the accreditation programme.

Open University bombarded by over 1 million email attacks in 2020
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity, which is based in London, has been bombarded by 1
Military students run in remembrance
Sector News
MILITARY students across England and Wales are to run 38,480 miles in
Barnsley College launches new entrepreneurial initiative
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege has launched an all-new entrepreneurial initiative fo

The scheme is aimed at colleges and universities that want to benefit from the association’s decades of experience and to tap into its extensive network of chefs by associating their faculty with the Craft Guild of Chefs name. It also offers colleges access to high profile chefs who can be asked to become guest speakers and College Patrons. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Applying for and delivering industry placements
Sector News
Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF) for the 2021 to 2022 academic year A
North Wales colleges and universities to drive event on fully funded apprenticeships
Sector News
Bangor (@BangorUni) and Wrexham Glyndwr (@GlyndwrUni) universities, @C
Newbury College and Corn Exchange celebrate culture in the community
Sector News
Students from @NewburyCollege are collaborating with award-winning the
Open University bombarded by over 1 million email attacks in 2020
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity, which is based in London, has been bombarded by 1
Military students run in remembrance
Sector News
MILITARY students across England and Wales are to run 38,480 miles in
Barnsley College launches new entrepreneurial initiative
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege has launched an all-new entrepreneurial initiative fo
Reviewing Post-16 Qualifications to Create a World Class Technical Education System
Sector News
International progression report: good practice in technical education
Manchester Metropolitan University supports pioneering additive manufacturing programme
Sector News
@ManMetUni supports pioneering additive manufacturing programme to ups
Creating Collaborative Learning Environments Online
Sector News
It’s been a while since students and teachers have been thrown into
Findings from Ofsted visits in October
Sector News
Amanda Spielman @OfstedNews discusses what we found in our visits to e
College electric cars help ‘drive’ innovation and sustainability
Sector News
@BordersCollege is at the forefront of innovation and change when it c
Plymouth University launches new £200,000 Research and Development Fund
Sector News
The University of Plymouth has launched a new funding programme for th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5098)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page