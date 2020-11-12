 
Helping you, help others: London South East Colleges takes part in virtual NHS careers event

NHS

London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) has presented a live slot at an NHS-led virtual careers fair, highlighting the different training pathways available for people to access jobs in the growing healthcare sector. 

 The online event was led by NHS London and the National Careers Service London. It featured information on application processes, the many roles available within the NHS and advice direct from healthcare professionals.  

Representing the education sector, London South East Colleges was on hand to talk about the different types of training available to access NHS and healthcare careers. From access courses and pre-employment training to BTECs, apprenticeships and degrees,  there are opportunities available for everyone regardless of age or ability – whether they are looking to start a career, retrain or progress within the sector. 

The College’s Vice Principal for Adults, Apprenticeships and Partnerships, Neil Coates, says:  

“London South East Colleges is delighted to have been invited to take part in this ‘virtual’ jobs fair. As a college, we focus on preparing people for great jobs, in sectors where there are many opportunities.  

“The NHS offers a wealth of fantastic careers and it’s vital that people know about these and how to access them. The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the amazing work being done by health professionals and has inspired people to consider a career in this sector.  

“We offer a range of pathways and qualifications at all levels in a variety of health-related areas, across our campuses in Bromley, Bexley and Greenwich. For more information, please do log on to the careers fair and prepare to be inspired!”  

Associate Director People and Culture for East London NHS Foundation Trust, Jemma Ball, adds:  

“For anyone considering a career in healthcare, there has been no better time to pursue this. The NHS offers so many different pathways, not just the obvious ones like nursing, but in non-clinical fields including planning, IT, business support and catering. 

“Whatever stage you are at in your life, there are opportunities to start an exciting health career, change direction, re-skill or progress within the sector if you are already working in it. The NHS welcomes people from different backgrounds and with a variety of professional and life experience, which will be highlighted at the virtual event. It provides flexible working options, job security and generous benefit packages.   

“We are delighted to have London South East Colleges on board to promote various training pathways and qualifications available. Working closely with our education partners helps to ensure that we can meet our skills needs going forward.”  

