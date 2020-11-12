 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New SFJ Awards Introductory Fire Safety Auditor qualification supports capabilities of our national Fire & Rescue Services

Details
Hits: 77
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Fire Safety

As the UK’s largest trusted provider of Fire and Rescue qualifications, with unrivalled experience of the sector, @SFJAwards are committed to developing fit-for-purpose qualifications and products to both meet the needs of the sector and help Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) to develop the ultimate workforce, for better skills, better flexibility, and better jobs.

Equipping today’s FRS staff with qualifications which are developed to national standards is not only incredibly vital to ensuring the safety, fire protection and prevention of all, it provides assurance to learners that they have the latest knowledge and best practice to demonstrate their capability and further the improvement of fire protection and prevention outcomes.

Under the UK fire safety legislation, anyone who is an employer, or has control over a workplace, has a responsibility to help prevent fires and reduce risk to those in their ‘simple’ premises. Yet, every year, across the UK, over a thousand lives are lost, and many more people are seriously injured as a result of fires in these non-domestic premises. Besides the human risk, the costs incurred to businesses due to fire, whether through property damage, fines, compensation, or insurance premiums are often irretrievable. When providing guidance on fire safety, with the consequences of getting it wrong so serious, it is imperative that the person delivering it has the competence to get it right.

Developed collaboratively with the Fire Service College (FSC), the new SFJ Awards Level 3 Introductory Certificate in Fire Safety (Fire Auditors) is a foundation course based on existing units taken from the SFJ Awards Level 3 Certificate in Fire Safety (Fire Auditors).

Candace Miller, Managing Director, SFJ Awards said:

We were very pleased to work alongside our partners at the FSC, taking forward our shared commitment to delivering the highest quality fire and rescue skills and training; building a flexible workforce and further improving the nation’s fire protection, prevention and response outcomes.”

Steve Skarratt, Head of Prevention and Protection Training, FSC said:

As an approved deliverer of this qualification, the FSC is pleased to have been working with SFJ Awards on this development of an additional Fire Safety qualification. We found the whole process to be efficient and well managed, with plenty of communication keeping us informed of the progress as they navigated the robust OFQUAL requirements needed to produce any new qualification. We are excited that it is now available to deliver to the sector.”

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2020 makes â€œreal impactâ€ on student career insight
Sector News
More than 4,500 young people in the Bradford area were involved in man
Colleges recommend further action to deal with impact of Coronavirus
Sector News
A collaboration between colleges in east central Scotland has publishe
Government extends Â£1 million tax break to stimulate investment in UK manufacturing
Sector News
A Â£1 million tax break to stimulate investment in UK manufacturing, t

The qualification has been designed to not only meet the changing requirements of Local Authority Fire Services throughout England and Wales, it is intended to support the training of a range of individuals who work, or intend to work in fire safety, with the knowledge and skills to carry out fire audits for simple premises.

Steve continues: “Inspections of our FRS by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and FRS highlighted that FS departments are overstretched, so it would be helpful to increase the capability. Recognising that lower level audits, whilst necessary, reduce capacity to deal with higher risk premises, it makes sense to enable selected operational staff to undertake them – in order to do this, some development was required.”

Aimed at those who are new to fire safety, as well as existing FRS staff, the qualification allows certification for individuals who do not need to complete the full Level 3 Certificate in Fire Safety (Fire Auditors), while providing learners with formal recognition of their competence to work as a Regulatory Fire Safety Auditor for simple premises. This can include operational crew managers and firefighters who are required to identify and report on significant fire safety issues they see as a result of community safety visits, or when attending incidents, offering both more resilience for FRS and motivation for learners in achieving a qualification.

Steve adds: “Borne out of a requirement from the FRS for a foundation development programme that could be delivered to non-Fire Safety Officers so that they could undertake audits of simple premises, SFJ Awards managed the process of formalising the request and turning it into a regulated qualification.

“This new qualification now means that operational staff can gain a robust qualification that fits their role, without having to undertake the larger qualification, saving them time and cost, whilst still providing a progression pathway if required.”

The qualification creates a number of opportunities for progression into employment in fire safety and existing fire safety qualifications including:

Plus, the overlap in units means that learners can use credits already achieved from the SFJ Awards Level 3 Introductory Certificate in Fire Safety (Fire Auditors) against the above qualifications, through Recognition of Prior Learning.

Candace concludes: “Through developing this additional fire safety qualification, we are not only supporting the UK’s Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order and the capabilities of our incredible FRS across the nation, but also providing a new progression pathway for operational staff.

“Our comprehensive suite of SFJ Awards fire and rescue qualifications offers centres more flexibility in the provision they deliver, and allows centres to develop programmes of learning which are relevant to individual learners’ requirements, providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to further their career, no matter what stage they are at, or pathway they choose.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted announces new early years inspection arrangements
Sector News
@OfstedNews is to introduce a new, more proportionate and flexible app
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2020 makes “real impact” on student career insight
Sector News
More than 4,500 young people in the Bradford area were involved in man
Colleges recommend further action to deal with impact of Coronavirus
Sector News
A collaboration between colleges in east central Scotland has publishe
LCCA joins Business Graduates Association
Sector News
London College of Contemporary Arts (@LCCAUK) has become a member of
UK government launches taskforce to support drive for 2 million green jobs by 2030
Sector News
UK Government launches new Green Jobs Taskforce to support the creatio
MPs to debate petitions relating to university tuition fees
Sector News
On Monday 16 November, MPs will debate e-petitions relating to univers
Government extends £1 million tax break to stimulate investment in UK manufacturing
Sector News
A £1 million tax break to stimulate investment in UK manufacturing, t
Derby teacher pens a little book with a big message
Sector News
The deputy headteacher at one of Derby’s most multicultural schools
GMLPN Embark on Mental Health Project with the AoC
Sector News
The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (@GM_LPN), in partner
Helping you, help others: London South East Colleges takes part in virtual NHS careers event
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) has presented a live slot at
University launches virtual programme to support Cornish businesses through COVID pandemic
Sector News
The University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) is launching a virtual support p
Unite Students - 93% of students intend to stay on at university, despite Covid-19 challenges
Sector News
New research (@Unite_Student) reveals that although 2020 has seen sig

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SFJ Awards
SFJ Awards has published a new article: New SFJ Awards Introductory Fire Safety Auditor qualification supports capabilities of our national Fire & Rescue Services 16 minutes ago
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks has published a new article: Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2020 makes “real impact” on student career insight 2 hours 4 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 25 minutes ago

Changemaker Education - An interview with Lord Jim Knight

Changemaker Education - An interview with Lord...

Olly Newton, Executive Director at Edge is joined by Aliyah, student and founder of Pupil Power, and Lord Jim Knight, Chief Education Adviser at...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5106)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page