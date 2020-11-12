 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

London South East Colleges launch ‘virtual’ Santa Dash to support #FestiveFEFoodbankFriday

Details
Hits: 113
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@LSEColleges is spreading some festive cheer in the run up to Christmas by launching a national virtual Santa Dash to support its #FestiveFEFoodbankFriday campaign.  

The fundraising initiative was first launched in March at the start of the first lockdown. Over £6000 was raised by staff and students on a virtual platform, which was distributed to foodbanks across Bromley, Bexley and Greenwich. Colleges from around the country joined the campaign, supporting their own local foodbanks and collectively raising almost £45,000 – the equivalent of over 54,000 items. 

As demand for foodbanks sadly remains high, the College has now re-launched its fundraising efforts with a festive twist. With campuses open again, food donations are being collected across all its sites as well as money continuing to be raised via Just Giving.  

To help keep momentum going and donations flowing, the College is organising a virtual Santa Dash on 13 December. Staff and students will be encouraged to go for a walk/jog/cycle or run and ‘donate their kilometres’ to the #FestiveFEFoodbankFriday fundraising page and post pictures of their efforts. It is hoped that colleges around the country will take part, supporting their own local foodbanks while having some festive fun!  

20 other colleges have already signed up to the re-launched campaign, aiming to collect 30,000 items (collectively) plus raising a further £12,000 on the national Just Giving page. The donated food and money raised so far is the equivalent to almost 6,000 items, which is enough to provide 258 three-day emergency food parcels.  

Principal and CEO of London South East Colleges, Dr Sam Parrett, says:  

“This has been a tough year all round and the lead up to Christmas is likely to prove even more of a challenge for many people across our Boroughs. The pandemic has had a huge impact on people’s health, mental health and finances. As a social enterprise, we are committed to supporting our local communities as much as we can.  

“I am incredibly grateful to all our caring staff and students who are helping to make this campaign such a success. It is also fantastic to see other colleges around the country coming on board to help their local foodbanks, demonstrating the even greater impact we can have collectively.  

“Please do support #FestiveFEFoodbankFriday and help to make Christmas a bit brighter for local families.”  

Greenwich Co-Operative Development Agency was a recipient of some of the money raised by London South East Colleges during the last ‘FE Foodbank Friday initiative. CEO Claire Pritchard says:  

Questions and answers on Christmas guidance for university students
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/12/questions-and-answers-on-chris
Free Digital training programmes launched today to support Lancashire and Greater Manchester residents to fast track into digital roles
Sector News
Greater Manchester and Lancashire residents are invited to apply for f
St. Modwen Homes delivers first virtual work experience course
Sector News
In a bid to address the shortage of quality work experience opportuni

 “There is increased demand for food aid across the country, as a result of increased levels of poverty, which we expect to continue through to Christmas and beyond. We are grateful for both food items and monetary donations, allowing us to help as many people and their families as possible.  

“A small donation can go a long way – with £17.50 being enough to provide an individual with the essentials they need for three days. 

“Thank you to everyone at London South East Colleges for their help and support, it really does make a difference to so many people.”  

With six more Fridays to go before the campaign ends, there is still lots of time to donate a few items or make a donation. The national Just Giving page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/FestiveFEFoodbankFriday 

The 20 FE Colleges signed up to the campaign so far are: 

London South East Colleges 

Bournemouth and Poole College 

City College Plymouth 

Bmet 

Nelson and Colne College Group 

East Coast College 

Harlow College 

Greater Brighton Metropolitan College 

Burton and South Derbyshire College 

Kingston Maurward College 

College of West Anglia 

Central Bedfordshire College 

Peterborough College 

Stamford College 

Education Partnership North East 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Questions and answers on Christmas guidance for university students
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/12/questions-and-answers-on-chris
New SFJ Awards Introductory Fire Safety Auditor qualification supports capabilities of our national Fire & Rescue Services
Sector News
As the UK’s largest trusted provider of Fire and Rescue qualificatio
Free Digital training programmes launched today to support Lancashire and Greater Manchester residents to fast track into digital roles
Sector News
Greater Manchester and Lancashire residents are invited to apply for f
St. Modwen Homes delivers first virtual work experience course
Sector News
In a bid to address the shortage of quality work experience opportuni
Ofsted announces new early years inspection arrangements
Sector News
@OfstedNews is to introduce a new, more proportionate and flexible app
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2020 makes “real impact” on student career insight
Sector News
More than 4,500 young people in the Bradford area were involved in man
Colleges recommend further action to deal with impact of Coronavirus
Sector News
A collaboration between colleges in east central Scotland has publishe
New government training schemes to tackle unemployment can quickly become a funding minefield for employers
Sector News
Training management platform will solve the complexities involved in n
LCCA joins Business Graduates Association
Sector News
London College of Contemporary Arts (@LCCAUK) has become a member of
UK government launches taskforce to support drive for 2 million green jobs by 2030
Sector News
UK Government launches new Green Jobs Taskforce to support the creatio
MPs to debate petitions relating to university tuition fees
Sector News
On Monday 16 November, MPs will debate e-petitions relating to univers
Government extends £1 million tax break to stimulate investment in UK manufacturing
Sector News
A £1 million tax break to stimulate investment in UK manufacturing, t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5109)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page