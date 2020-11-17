 
England Athletics Talent at Itchen Sixth Form College

We are delighted to say that a number of @ItchenCollege students are among those on the England Athletics Youth Talent Programme. First year student Harry Crosby (Track), formerly of Wildern School, has recently secured a place and joins second year students Ollie Thatcher (Track), Jess Bennett (Hammer) and Brad Jenvey (Javelin). 

Many of our students, in athletics and across other sports, are enrolled on the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS). Itchen College is one of only 26 accredited Tass Dual Career colleges in the UK. This is a scheme that both Thatcher and Jenvey are a part of and means that they receive support in maximising both their sporting and academic potentials.

Speaking on his selection to the programme, Harry Crosby said:

"I am delighted to have been selected for the EA youth talent programme.  This recognises the hard work I have put into the sport to date but also helps my continued development as I look to improve further."

Andrew Fisher, Head Athletics Coach at Itchen College, recognises the importance of the programme for our young athletes:

"The England Athletics Youth Talent Programme recognises athletes that have potential to do well at the youth (U18) age group and beyond and we are delighted that four of our athletics academy students have been selected for the two year programme. Second year students Jess Bennett and Brad Jenvey were included last year for throws along with Oliver Thatcher for combined events and this year first year student Harry Crosby has also been included for combined events. It is a really exciting time for us."

