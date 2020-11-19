 
New Electrical Careers advice launched

Careers advice on a mug

Electrical training advice launched to help students and career changers by @TESP_Skills

A series of four recommended electrical training routes have been launched by The Electrotechnical Skills Partnership (TESP) to provide clear advice on the right paths to becoming a qualified electrician.

Hosted on the Electrical Careers website,  the guidance is designed not only for school leavers, but also those looking for a career in the electrical industry at any age.

Importantly, with over 230,000 UK redundancies made to date by businesses affected by Covid-19*, TESP hopes these routes will help people make informed decisions about how to spend their time and money wisely to re-train as there are many electrical qualifications on offer, but not all are recognised by employers.

Becoming a fully qualified electrician can ultimately only be achieved with evidence of detailed technical knowledge, supported by valid on-site work experience, to develop the required engineering judgement for this complex safety-critical role. Courses for ‘domestic installers’, which are often promoted to career changers, do not lead to qualified electrician status as they only provide a limited scope of learning.

An apprenticeship is the preferred training route wherever possible, as it provides the essential work-based experience needed to develop competence over a period of time. Alternative, equivalent routes are available for those eligible for Further Education funding and also those looking to fund their own skills development, such as career changers or re-trainers.

“These routes aim to reduce the confusion around electrical training and promote what is valued by employers and will ultimately lead to qualified electrician status,” said Ruth Devine, Chair of TESP and Managing Director of SJD Electrical.

“I, and many others, have countless experiences with people that have invested in training, only to struggle finding worthwhile employment as an electrician because their qualifications aren’t recognised. Domestic installer courses or bundles may seem like an attractive option, but generally the electrical industry and employers don’t value these due to their insufficient content and lack of workplace experience.

“We want careers advisers, schools, colleges and training providers to send a clear message to individuals regarding the right training to choose to become a qualified electrician.”

TESP is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company formed by the ECA, JIB, NET, SELECT and Unite the Union to support electrotechnical employers and deliver a wide range of projects to support the industry’s skills needs.

Since its formation, TESP has developed the Electrical Careers website and associated videos, published industry Labour Market Intelligence, launched the Experienced Worker Assessment to help workers upskill and developed the ‘Industry into Education’ campaign to encourage the industry to work more closely with the education network.

Recommended training routes are available for England and Wales at present, with other nations of the UK to follow soon. 

