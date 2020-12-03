 
Training To Help Restaurants and Eateries in Tier 3 Set Up for Delivery

Details
A comprehensive online training course from Virtual College, is assisting local restaurants, cafes, bakeries, farm shops, and all other eating establishments to set up delivery services if forced to close during the pandemic.

Following the end of lockdown, many areas including Manchester, Leeds and Bristol will be placed into Tier 3 meaning that eateries will still remain closed for sit-in customers.

Innovating to provide takeaway and delivery services has been crucial for many hospitality businesses to survive the pandemic, and the specially designed course from online training providers Virtual College ensures independent food businesses have all they need to be able to set up delivery services safely and successfully.

The new course has just launched this year, and is exclusively designed for helping businesses who did not traditionally offer food delivery services to be able to introduce this offering in light of the current circumstances.

The course includes guidance on ensuring UK hygiene regulations are met, adapting to change, and prioritising tasks when introducing a new service.

The programme is split into four sections:

  1. Planning for change
  2. Social distancing: premises, staff and deliveries
  3. Food hygiene and allergens
  4. Delivery guidance

It costs only £10 to undertake the food delivery training and the syllabus can be completed with just 30 minutes of study time. Upon completion of the course an instant CPD approved certificate will be awarded.

Rod Knox, CEO of Virtual College says, “We know just how drastically the pandemic has impacted the hospitality industry, and the effect that will be having particularly on small and independent businesses.

We are delighted to be able to offer a detailed training course which can help restaurants and other food businesses successfully adapt to the current circumstances and hopefully come out stronger on the other side.

It has been crucial to us over the last 8 months to be offering training that can truly help and support people during these difficult times, and we are incredibly pleased to be able to do our bit to help the hospitality industry with this course.”

The training is suitable for owners, managers and workers of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, farm shops and other eating establishments which are having to close during these times.

