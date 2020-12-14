 
EIT Food's flagship education programmes awarded with prestigious accreditation

EIT Food, Europe’s leading food innovation initiative, works collaboratively with key industry players across Europe, including over 100 partners and more than 65 enterprising startups from 16 EU member states to transform the food system onto a more sustainable path. 

Through their EIT Food Education branch, they are helping attract, develop and empower talent to lead the transformation of the European food system to be fit for the future and have just been awarded the notable EIT Label Certificate for two of their flagship education programmes: 

  • Masters in Food Systems: This graduate degree programme has been developed by six participating universities, including the University of Reading and Queen’s University Belfast, and its goal is to prepare students to drive a future transformation of the food system. Students have access to EIT Food’s vast pan-European partner network, as well as the opportunity to study consecutively at three academic institutions, each focusing on specific areas of the food system. 
  • Doctoral Global Food Venture programme supports highly-qualified PhD students trying to solve the challenges in the Agrifood sector in Europe so they can transform their research into viable business ideas. Students gain essential business creation skills and knowledge through a bespoke 6-Month Curriculum of Training Bootcamps, Corporate Site Visits and Pitch Competitions among other things. 

Currently less than 4% of startups in Europe are in the agrifood space, creating a huge market opportunity for innovators, students and entrepreneurs alike to polish their skills and start a new career.

