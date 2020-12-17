 
College students craft care parcels

Students from across the College (@newburycollege) have been supporting Sovereign Housing in creating messages and gifts for local care home residents and patients at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Health and Social Care and Beauty students created personalised notes for the residents to help them feel less isolated during this festive period. They also included some tips for supporting mental health and wellbeing.

Students from the Achieve programme, which enables students to discover their perfect career pathway, have worked with Chef, Anthony Millon to craft some baked treats. Meanwhile, Foundation Learning students have been busy making badges, cards and tree decorations. 

Collectively it is hoped that elderly residents receiving these care parcels will feel more connected with the community and less isolated this Christmas.

Health and Social Care student, Abi Williams, commented:

“It has been lovely to create special messages for the care home residents and patients at the hospital, and to let them know that we care and are thinking of them, especially at this time.”

Vice Principal, Lee Hunt, MBE, said:

“As a community college, supporting and engaging with all aspects of the community is really important. Opportunities for students and staff to support community projects and showcase both practical support and developing skills is valuable to us all.”

