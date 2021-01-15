 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bath Spa University hosts online literature and writing summit: Follow the Sun

Details
Hits: 234
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Writer

 If you have ever wanted to travel the world without leaving your home to join a dynamic summit of writers, artists and scholars, your chance has arrived with Follow the Sun, an online literature and writing conference hosted by Bath Spa University (@BathSpaUni) from 28 to 30 January 2021.

Follow the Sun – a literary festival-meets-conference – boasts 16 events and more than 40 speakers, and is organised by The Research Centre for Transcultural Creativity and Education (TRACE), its Transnational Literature open access, peer-reviewed, international journal, and creative writing incubator Paper Nations - all part of Bath Spa University.

The event is aimed at citizens from around the world embarking on a creative and thought-provoking journey through transnational literature, writing, and performance. All are welcome, including artists, scholars and those simply curious about new ideas, creative writing, and global debate.

The summit’s key theme is ‘Place and Displacement’, inspired by keynote speaker Aminatta Forna, who said in 2020 that ‘we have seen place displaced’ as a reflection on our current state of being, both bound at home and displaced from our normal modes of interaction.  

Taking place entirely online, attendees are encouraged to ‘follow the sun’ as morning travels around the world, beginning in Adelaide, and moving across the sky to Mumbai, London, and New York.

Stories will be heard from award-winning poets, literary translators, and novelists. Academics from around the world will also share their latest research on the topic of detention, displacement, and disappearance. Follow the Sun creates a forum for exchange of knowledge and ideas, placing people from different places within the same spaces for a brief moment in time. 

The event will culminate on Saturday 30 January with a masterclass (UK time only) on performance poetry in the online world. Led by renowned writer, Zena Edwards, the masterclass is a unique opportunity to meet others, be inspired, and hone public speaking skills. 

Talking about the vision for Follow the Sun, Bambo Soyinka, Director of TRACE and founder of Paper Nations said:

“For so many of us, the last year has kept us confined to our own spaces and places, unable to move, unable to reflect, unable to pursue ideas and creative goals. We invite you to follow the sun with us and travel across boundaries and time zones, virtually stepping into the sun to make connections with scholars and artists, creative writers and performers, friends and colleagues, both old and new.

Carl secures warehousing job after completing free course at Innovative Alliance
Sector News
Carl Mason was searching for a job with the help of his local Job Cent
Barton Peveril Receives Nomination for National Covid-19 Response Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has been nominated for the Covid-19
Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @

“Though we may be bound more than ever to our localities, by following the sun we can explore different places from within our own spaces, exchanging knowledge and ideas and embracing the chance to think about where we go from here. At this global event you will encounter people from across the world who will offer you fresh perspectives and ideas. The dawn of each new day will bring fresh opportunities to step outside our homes and greet the morning with renewed energy and purpose.”

Follow the Sun ranges from panels on erasing borders, to readings and performances on individual isolation and alienation. Attendees can simply enter their chosen Zoom-room at any time throughout the 24-hour programme and catch up on anything they have missed on replay.  

Tickets are available to purchase via Eventbrite on a sliding scale depending on income, location, and the range of events attendees wish to attend.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Carl secures warehousing job after completing free course at Innovative Alliance
Sector News
Carl Mason was searching for a job with the help of his local Job Cent
Barton Peveril Receives Nomination for National Covid-19 Response Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has been nominated for the Covid-19
Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud?
Sector News
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a sl
Lime extends free rides to include teachers and all key workers
Sector News
Lime (@limebike) today announced the expansion of ‘Lime Aid’ to pr
Applications open for influential employer EQA directory
Sector News
@IFAteched - Applications open for influential employer EQA directoryP
Gavin Williamson launches Independent review of children’s social care
Sector News
@gavinwilliamson launches wide-ranging independent review of children
Primary School application deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/14/primary-school-application-dea
SERC Nominated for Two Diversity and Inclusion Heroes WorldSkills Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) has been nominated for two Awa
Collab Group Announces Bradford College as New Member
Sector News
The Collab Group (@collabgrp), an organisation representing the larges
Student Leaders call for support as NUS Scotland survey finds three in five students concerned about finances
Sector News
Students relying on food banks and unable to pay their rent as unemplo
Latest lockdown should not lead to lost learning, says regulator
Sector News
In a letter sent to universities and colleges in England, the OfS (@of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page