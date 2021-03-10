 
Leading alternative economic summer university launched for 2021

In a time of economic turmoil created by Covid-19, visionary ideas to transform economic policy and the well-being of the planet have never been more important.

People with an interest in new approaches can take part in the world-renowned Alternative Economic and Monetary Systems (AEMS) summer university.

Now in its 8th year, AEMS continues to gain recognition internationally as a place for those wanting to make a difference across the globe, with an alternative approach to the current boom and boost pattern of economics.

In 2020 the programme was switched to a digital platform following the Covid-19 restrictions and this year the programme’s organisers, OeAD student housing, is again offering this immersive online experience.

AEMS attracts a broad audience including undergraduate and post graduate students, as well as people with interests and careers in politics, philosophy, economics and finance.

It begins with a look at climate change from an environmental and economic perspective and specifically focuses on the many possible solutions for these global problems. Solutions for the financial crisis triggered by Covid-19 are also considered.

Günther Jedliczka, CEO of OeAD student housing, said: “AEMS opens up discussion and debate around the alternatives for a new world order in economic thinking, through a mix of workshops, debates and social activities.

“The programme challenges the norm and puts fresh ideas and perspectives under the radar.

“At the heart of its content is the debate on how economic, political and monetary factors can be changed to be more sustainable, without overusing our natural resources.

“We were positively impressed and even surprised by how successful AEMS was in 2020. Our motivated participants from all around the world proved without a doubt that working together across remote time zones, and from entirely different environments, is not only possible, but also leads to results of the highest quality.”

Each year, the summer school attracts leading lights in the alternative economic movement to discuss key topics.

Previous guest lecturers have included the initiator of the Economy for the Common Good, Christian Felber, named in the Big Issue’s 2019 Top 100 Business Changemakers.

OeAD student housing – part of Austria’s national agency for international mobility and cooperation in education, science and research - operates AEMS under a not-for-profit arrangement.

As well as AEMS, OeAD student housing also runs the Green.Building.Solutions. (GBS) summer university which, like AEMS, will take place in 2021 digitally from July 17 to August 8. 

