 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial College's vision for a sustainable zero pollution future

Details
Hits: 183
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Transforming power systems for Net Zero: ministers announce global consortium 

US and UK ministers launch a global effort - which features Imperial expertise - to speed up the energy transition.

An innovative public-private partnership to accelerate the clean energy transition by transforming our power systems has been formally launched, ahead of US President Joe Biden's Earth Day climate summit.

The Global Power System Transformation Consortium (G-PST), which includes technical expertise from Imperial, was officially launched by the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng and US Secretary of the Department of Energy Jennifer Granholm, alongside CEOs of power system operators and institutions from around the world.

G-PST aims to enable the integration of renewable energy sources into power systems at an unprecedented scope and scale, contributing to a 50 per cent reduction in emissions of all pollutants over the next ten years.

I am delighted that the UK is co-hosting the launch of this new consortium, uniting the very best of business, research and academia to bring world-class renewable energy to the gridKwasi Kwarteng MPSecretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Kwasi Kwarteng MP said: “Tackling climate change requires international cooperation and if we want to successfully achieve cost-efficient, green energy networks that work for everyone, we need to work together.

“As a world leader in both technological innovation and the renewable energy market, I am delighted that the UK is co-hosting the launch of this new consortium, uniting the very best of business, research and academia to bring world-class renewable energy to the grid – key for economic growth, job creation, the climate and building back greener.”

The core technical team for the Consortium includes Imperial experts Professor Tim Green, Co-Director of Energy Futures Lab, and Dr Balarko Chaudhuri, Reader in Power Systems, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Professor Green said: “Overhauling power systems around the world for a total transition to clean energy calls for deep collaboration between academia, industry and government and between nations.

"G-PST brings together the key players in each of those fields and we are proud to be part of that team, bringing Imperial’s technical expertise to bear on this important challenge."

Professor Tim Green shows a colleague technical equipment

Professor Tim Green (right) is part of the partnership's core technical team

Imperial is also leading the Consortium's work on developing a forward-looking teaching and training agenda that will prepare graduates and energy professionals across the world to meet the challenges posed by the power systems of tomorrow.

“A critical, but sometimes overlooked, element of the energy transition is people. We need engineers with the skills and tools to operate power systems in new ways to achieve stable and reliable operation based almost entirely on renewables,” said Professor Green.

University of Plymouth ranked among worldâ€™s top 25 â€“ and 1st for marine â€“ in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
Sector News
Ranked 9th out of all the institutions featured in the tables for its
University of Bristol Scientistsâ€™ new climate change-fighting tech could slash energy use
Sector News
Albotherm, a @BristolUni spin-out company, is founded and led by two f
Spring term monitoring inspections â€“ moving forward, despite the challenges
Sector News
Chris Jones (@Chris_Ofsted), Director, Corporate Strategy, @Ofstednews

Imperial's vision for a sustainable zero pollution future

Imperial is leading the way to a net zero-future. We have expertise across the College in how to achieve net zero, including in our Grantham Institute - Climate Change and the Environment, Centre for Environmental Policy and Energy Futures Lab.

In September, the College launched Transition to Zero Pollution, a new strategic initiative that captures our vision to transform the way we think about pollution, bringing together ideas around new energy, resource management, health and environmental impacts and human behaviour in a ‘whole system’ approach.

Professor Mary Ryan, Vice-Dean (Research) in the Faculty of Engineering and College Champion for Zero Pollution, said “The launch of the G-PST Consortium represents a critical step in our ability to fully exploit the promises of renewable energy for a sustainable future.”

“Within the Transition to Zero Pollution initiative we have emphasised the need for systems level approaches to solving environmental challenges and the renewable energy system represents one such challenge - where generation, integration and transmission of clean electricity needs to be fully understood, optimised and controlled.

"Taking a holistic approach the G-PST is bringing together research, innovation, business and education to deliver rapid changes across energy networks globally.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Hard work and support key to Trainee Lecturer Chloe’s success
Sector News
@BordersCollege - “With the right support and hard work anyone can a
COVID-19 Was Ultimate ‘Stress Test’ for Ethics & Compliance Programs, Says Annual LRN Report
Sector News
COVID-19 proved to be the ultimate “stress test” for ethics and co
Priya Lakhani OBE appointed as Non-Executive Board Member to DCMS
Sector News
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS), @Oli
Young ‘artists in training’ get creative in Camden
Sector News
Hundreds of disabled youngsters in Camden will explore their creative
UKAEA nominated in Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Awards 2021
Sector News
Three nominations for UKAEA in county's leading apprenticeship awardsU
University of Plymouth ranked among world’s top 25 – and 1st for marine – in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
Sector News
Ranked 9th out of all the institutions featured in the tables for its
University of Bristol Scientists’ new climate change-fighting tech could slash energy use
Sector News
Albotherm, a @BristolUni spin-out company, is founded and led by two f
Spring term monitoring inspections – moving forward, despite the challenges
Sector News
Chris Jones (@Chris_Ofsted), Director, Corporate Strategy, @Ofstednews
College launches first electric and hybrid vehicle training hub
Sector News
@ColegCambria is motoring towards the launch of a revolutionary electr
University of the Arts London publishes Anti-racism action plan and sets demanding target for BAME staff representation.
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has today (21 Apr) published its
New Tall Building Fire Safety X SFJ Awards training partnership improving standards & saving lives
Sector News
A new partnership between Tall Building Fire Safety Limited (@fire_tal
Housebuilder Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People
Sector News
Housebuilder @KeepmoatHomes Helps Kickstart Careers for Young People T

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Hard work and support key to Trainee Lecturer Chloe’s success 15 hours 44 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College launches first electric and hybrid vehicle training hub 15 hours 47 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis is attending Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing). 17 hours 5 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5609)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page