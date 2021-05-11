 
The nasen Awards are back for 2021 - nominations now open!

Details
@nasen_org are back for 2021 - nominations now open!

Celebrate those who go above and beyond in SEND education

nasen’s fifth annual Awards initiative has been launched today (10th May 2021), ready to place outstanding schools, early years settings, FE provision, individuals and organisations in the spotlight for their outstanding work helping children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to thrive and achieve in the UK and across the globe.

nasen, a charity that supports and champions those working with, and for, children and young people with SEND has opened nominations and is encouraging practitioners, teachers, headteachers, parents, carers and young people to nominate a school, setting, organisation or individual that they believe has truly made a difference.

Each of the 13 categories will be judged by a panel of hand-picked professionals, who have a wealth of experience in education and SEND, and individuals with lived experience. Joining the judging panel this year is 19-year-old rapper, songwriter, mental health and neurodiversity advocate, Jack Granger from East London.

The 2021 nasen Awards features the following categories:

  • The nasen Award for Early Years Provision
  • The nasen Award for Primary Provision, sponsored by GL Assessment (this can include all through schools)
  • The nasen Award for Secondary Provision
  • The nasen Award for 16-25 Provision
  • Specialist Provision of the Year Award
  • The nasen Award for Co-Production with Children and Young People and their Families
  • Young Person/Youth (up to 25 years) Achievement Award
  • SEND Leader of the Year Award
  • Learning Support Staff Member of the Year, sponsored by Axcis Education
  • Nasen Teacher of the Year Award
  • The Innovation Award for Technology
  • The David Ryan Publication Award 2021
  • The International Provision of the Year Award

Chief Executive of nasen, Professor Adam Boddison said: “We are thrilled to open nominations for this year’s nasen Awards! This important initiative highlights the incredible work of individuals and teams who go above and beyond to improve the lives of children and young people with SEND. Given the ongoing impact of the pandemic, these celebrations and sharing best practice is needed more than ever.

“Last year we received a record number of nominations from across the globe, crowning 13 incredible individuals and organisations in a virtual celebration last October. We can’t wait to celebrate winners and shortlisted finalists in person this year at a glittering ceremony in London. If you know of a school, individual or organisation that goes above and beyond, please nominate them today! We are looking forward to reading the nominations in July - it’s one of my personal highlights of the year.”

The closing date for nominations is 16th July 2021. The awards ceremony will take place on 15th October 2021 at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.

For more information on the nasen Awards and to nominate, visit: www.nasen.org.uk/awards or follow #nasenAwards2021

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page