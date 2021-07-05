 
SERC and Greenview Partner for Knowledge Transfer

South Eastern Regional College Business Services (@S_ERC) team have secured £120k funding to complete a management Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) which will streamline processes for Greenview Group, the Carryduff based heating and electrical engineering company.

Management KTPs allow for UK businesses or not for profit organisations to partnership with a UK higher or further education institute for projects that focus on improving productivity within a business.

Andrea Kennedy, Business Development Manager at SERC said, “This two-year project, funded by Innovate UK and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will focus on four main strands for Greenview including a multi-skilling development programme for engineers, strategic planning, quality and innovation. SERC have a close relationship with industry and a wealth of skills and expertise to hand which makes this partnership a perfect fit and illustration of work to support the growth of the NI economy.”

She added, “We are delighted to be working with Greenview on this management KTP which will bring new skills and latest academic thinking into the organisation through newly recruited Associate, Kane Beacom, (Enniskillen) who will be working on the project with the full support of SERC, the knowledge skill provider, and a dedicated advisor, readily available.”  

Michael Burke, CEO, Greenview Group, said, “Greenview Group is a growing business covering a range of expertise including the design, installation and maintenance of building, heating, electrical, air conditioning and renewable technologies. This management KTP has resulted in the creation of a bespoke partnership designed to boost our operational efficiency, with a training programme tailored to the specific needs of the Greenview Group. A few weeks into the programme we have already seen progressive changes that align with our vision to be the market leader in our sectors.”

He added, “Supported by the College we have also accessed funding through the Department for the Economy’s Skills Intervention Programme and Skills Focus to upskill other members of our team in specialist plumbing and heating courses as well as leadership and management training. This ongoing support helps us to continue investing in our people for the future.”

