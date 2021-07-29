 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Committed to mental health – University Centre Leeds becomes early adopter of new charter

Details
Hits: 188
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
We're excited to be one of the first members of the University Mental Health Charter Programme

University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds), part of Luminate Education Group (@LuminateEdGroup), has become one of the first members of a new charter for mental health (@StudentMindsOrg).

The University Mental Health Charter Programme has been launched to bring together universities that are committed to making mental health and wellbeing a top priority in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by UK student mental health charity, Student Minds, the initiative aims to create a UK-wide network where best practice can be shared so universities can better support the mental health of students and staff.

University Centre Leeds is one of 32 universities to become an early adopter of the charter, which includes a commitment to:

  • Make mental health a university-wide priority
  • Work with staff and students to provide properly resourced and effective support services
  • Create a culture that promotes good mental health for the whole university community

University-wide support

Higher Education Student Support Manager at University Centre Leeds, Emma Lockwood, said:

“The University Centre is extremely excited and proud to be one of the first University Mental Health Charter members.

“All of our staff value student mental health and the institution has worked hard to create an environment where staff and students are encouraged to open up about their mental health and seek wellbeing support if needed.

“Students are offered different kinds of help such as counselling, information and guidance about external support and mentor support - as well as access to various campaigns, events and webinars that promote positive wellbeing.

“Help is also available with other areas that can impact mental health, such as finances, progression and study support. We are hoping to add to the support already available with a focus on peer support and the promotion of Fika, the mental fitness app.”

Pandemic pressures

Emma added:

“Support had to be adjusted during the pandemic, with assistance moving to online platforms. We understood the importance of making sure our students were safe during isolation, therefore wellbeing calls and food parcels were arranged for those who were away from home.

“We worked with Student Minds by attending webinars and workshops to identify the needs of higher education students during the pandemic. We are looking forward to working with them more in future through the Charter programme, and to being able to welcome students back to the campus and build on the help already available.

“As an institution we are committed to working towards the themes and principles outlined in the University Mental Health Charter framework, to maintain and develop the work we are already doing. We look forward to fully engaging in the Charter Programme and to working towards achieving a Charter Award.”

Tyâ€™n y Wern Primary School achieves the â€˜Active Journeys Silver Awardâ€™Tyâ€™n y Wern Primary School achieves the â€˜Active Journeys Silver Awardâ€™
Sector News
Tyâ€™n y Wern Primary School has achieved the â€˜Active Journeys Silve
Leeds Trinity joins Student Mindsâ€™ University Mental Health Charter Programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has become one of the first i
Lockdown runner to complete 52km for University MS research
Sector News
A daughter who lost her mum to Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is taking on an

Dean of University Centre Leeds, Janet Faulkner, added: “We are committed to offering our students excellent all-round support which includes academic, learning, welfare and mental health support.

“We recognise that a growing number are asking for mental health assistance, especially during the present time, and have reviewed our support systems to offer an enhanced service.

“This commitment has been reflected in the latest National Student Survey results - where University Centre Leeds’s satisfaction rate for mental health support during Covid was 26% above the national average.  Our students’ mental health and wellbeing is of paramount importance and membership of the University Mental Health Charter demonstrates our commitment to supporting them.”

Working towards a higher standard of mental health support

The Charter Programme was piloted in 2020 at the University of Derby, Hartpury University and Glasgow Caledonian University.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak the prevalence of mental health difficulties in students was on the rise, with the number declaring a pre-existing mental illness to their university having more than doubled since 2014/15.

And 58% of students say their mental health is now worse than it was before the pandemic started.

CEO of Student Minds, Rosie Tressler OBE, said:

“The last year has highlighted even more the need for a renewed focus and investment in the mental health and wellbeing of our university communities.

“Now is the time for the universities to come together as part of a collaborative effort to enact long-term, strategic change.

“We are inspired by the number that have committed to coming together as part of the University Mental Health Charter Programme to ensure improved and more equal mental health and wellbeing outcomes for the whole university community; creating a higher standard of mental health support across the whole higher education sector.

“Together, we can create a future in which everyone in higher education can thrive."

The Charter Programme was developed in consultation with staff and students, with initial funding from the UPP Foundation and the Office for Students and further funding provided by Jisc and the Charlie Watkins Foundation.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ty’n y Wern Primary School achieves the ‘Active Journeys Silver Award’Ty’n y Wern Primary School achieves the ‘Active Journeys Silver Award’
Sector News
Ty’n y Wern Primary School has achieved the ‘Active Journeys Silve
Leeds Trinity joins Student Minds’ University Mental Health Charter Programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has become one of the first i
NCFE announces Aspiration Awards winners after record-breaking year
Sector News
Educational charity and leaders in vocational and technical learning @
Lockdown runner to complete 52km for University MS research
Sector News
A daughter who lost her mum to Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is taking on an
Alex’s tale wins Lancashire young writing competition
Sector News
A student from Preston has won a competition to find some of the best
More than 1,000 people to learn retrofitting skills to help city-region achieve net zero future
Sector News
GREATER Manchester has taken its first key step towards becoming carbo
OKdo Donates 5,000 micro:bit Computers as Part of Global 'Do Your: Bit' Challenge Partner Role
Sector News
OKdo, the global technology company from Electrocomponents plc, has co
The Language Gallery welcomes back international students with new university pathway programmes and expands its portfolio of partner universities
Sector News
The Language Gallery (@TheLanguageGall) has launched a range of new un
St Joseph’s Primary School chooses Kinteract to provide holistic view of learning journey
Sector News
Evidence-based edtech platform bridges the digital gap between nursery
D2L Brightspace accepted onto Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges framework
Sector News
D2L (@D2L), a global learning technology leader, has announced that, f
APPRENTICESHIPS ARE EMBEDDED INTO THE CORE OF ENGINEERING MANUFACTURER'S BUSINESS PLAN
Sector News
Kronospan (@Kronospan), a leading manufacturer in north Wales, says ap
Demand for horticultural training surges, says RHS
Sector News
The Royal Horticultural Society (@The_RHS) has reported a 58% increase

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5919)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page