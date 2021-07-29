Leeds Trinity joins Student Minds’ University Mental Health Charter Programme

Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has become one of the first institutions to join the Student Minds’ University Mental Health Charter Programme (@StudentMindsOrg), which will support its approach towards student and staff mental health.

The Charter Programme, led by Student Minds, the UK's student mental health charity, brings together universities committed to making mental health and wellbeing an institution-wide priority, sharing best practice and creating cultural change.

By joining the Charter Programme, Leeds Trinity has committed to working towards a set of evidence-informed principles of good practice. This includes a commitment to working with staff and students to provide well-resourced and effective support services, as well as creating an environment and culture that reduces poor mental health and promotes good mental health for the whole University community.

The move will build on the progress that Leeds Trinity is already making on mental health and wellbeing support, having transferred vital services online during the pandemic to support students and staff.

Students can access mental health resources, contact a wide range of student support professionals, and book face-to-face online appointments through the myLTU app, with support available from 9.00am to 10.00pm, seven days a week.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

"Leeds Trinity University is proud to be joining the Student Minds' University Mental Health Charter Programme. The steps that we have taken to invest in our students' mental health and wellbeing in recent years are proof of the commitment we have to ensuring our students are a name and not a number, but we know there is always more to do.

"The Charter Programme is a fantastic opportunity to reflect on the areas that require change as well as those that are making a positive impact. We welcome the support of Student Minds and other university colleagues in this next stage of our academic life."

Toby Chelms, Head of Student Support and Wellbeing at Leeds Trinity University, said:

"Since Student Minds announced the Mental Health Charter as a concept, it has inspired many new ideas across Leeds Trinity University to ensure that we focus on wellbeing within all aspects of student and staff life. As such, it made total sense that we would want to be one of the first institutions to join the Charter process now it is open for application.

"As a University, we are already very conscious of the importance of embedding mental health and wellbeing across all elements of Leeds Trinity – whether that be how we approach proactive discussions around resilience, our provision of a selection of talking therapies, our links with local NHS services or our approach to our Disability provision. However, we do not wish to rest on our laurels and the Charter application will be a fantastic opportunity to reflect on areas that require change as well as those that we are succeeding in.

"The Charter also encourages us to build on our already strong relationship with the Leeds Trinity Students’ Union and I’m looking forward to working with our SU Vice-President to ensure that the voice of Leeds Trinity students is included every step of the way."

As part of the University's focus on mental health and wellbeing, students at Leeds Trinity can access counselling appointments with its dedicated Student Mental Health and Wellbeing Service, allowing them to understand and explore their difficulties in a safe and confidential environment. The service also provides weekly guided relaxation sessions, information on self-help tools, and signposts to more specialised services. In addition, all students have access to online wellbeing resources and programmes such as '21 Days of Wellbeing'.

Leeds Trinity is one of the first 32 universities to join the University Mental Health Charter Programme. Members will be able to form part of a UK-wide peer support and practice-sharing network, join practice-sharing events, access online resources and workshops, connect with the Students Minds Charter Team, and apply for the University Mental Health Charter Award.