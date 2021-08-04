 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pandemic harming students achieving their degree

Details
Hits: 173
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The ability of students to achieve their degree is being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reveals the 2021 NatWest Student Living Index (@NatWest_Help).

Almost a fifth (18%) of students felt the pandemic negatively affected their ability to achieve their degree – particularly for students studying at Durham where it rises to over one in four (27%) students. Only one in ten students valued the online resources provided by their university. 

The full 2021 NatWest Student Living Index is released in full on Friday 6 August, having surveyed more than 2300 students across the country. Students were asked a range of questions, on fraud and scams, on how much they spend on essentials such as food, rent and bills, and how much time they spend studying, working and socialising.

Cambridge students gave their university top marks for the overall support they were given during the crisis, with over one in four (27%) feeling highly supported compared to the UK average of under one in five (18%). In comparison, Durham received the lowest score of 8%, followed by Oxford at 11%.

The move to an online education didn’t just impact how students were taught, it also affected their social lives. Four in five (78%) students found it difficult to make new university friends while learning remotely, with London standing out as the easiest place to socialise (38%) and Durham the toughest (10%).

The mental health of students has also taken a hit during lockdown. Over nine in ten (92%) students used some kind of mechanism to cope with stress. The most popular method to alleviate stress was a hobby (59%) while nearly half (49%) sought support from friends. More students said they turned to alcohol (11%) than accessed their university’s mental health resources (9%).

Andy Nicholson, NatWest Head of Student Accounts said:

“The pandemic reshaped the way most of us work, and for many students this meant staying at home for lectures over Zoom, our 2021 NatWest Student Living Index reveals just how much this impacted students. As students begin to return to face-to-face learning, we have designed our Student Account offer to help students once again make the most of their time at university.”

The NatWest Student account offers a £50 cash incentive within the first 10 days of account opening and a four-year tastecard membership. NatWest also offers free Financial Health checks to help students to organise their finances.

Lincoln College joins nationwide campaign to support its local communities
Sector News
The Lincoln College Group (@lincoln_college) has joined a national ini
Former FTSE 250 CEO and leading force at the British Chambers of Commerce is new Institute chair
Sector News
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE has been appointed as the new chair o
Double uncertainty puts the brakes on international studentsâ€™ plans to study in UK
Sector News
UK rental guarantor service Housing Hand (@HousingHandUK) has raised c

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lincoln College joins nationwide campaign to support its local communities
Sector News
The Lincoln College Group (@lincoln_college) has joined a national ini
Former FTSE 250 CEO and leading force at the British Chambers of Commerce is new Institute chair
Sector News
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE has been appointed as the new chair o
Double uncertainty puts the brakes on international students’ plans to study in UK
Sector News
UK rental guarantor service Housing Hand (@HousingHandUK) has raised c
Students get in the driving seat of their careers at Sutton Park Group
Sector News
Two former Motor Vehicle students from Burton and South Derbyshire Col
CLC and CITB announce new approach to supporting mental health in construction
Sector News
Landmark new research from CITB (@CITB_UK) has outlined the scale of t
Less Than A Quarter Of Gen Z Confident In Getting A Tech Job
Sector News
As a new cohort of Generation Z prepares to enter the workforce, new r
Global security teams compete in Hack The Box's first Business Capture the Flag development event
Sector News
Hack The Box (@hackthebox_eu) is celebrating the success of its first
New digital transformation agency with strong social ethos will provide
Sector News
6bythree (www.6bythree.com ), a new digital transformation agency with
Edinburgh is the best student city in the UK: Here's why!
Sector News
Deciding where to spend the next few years of your life as a student i
Oxford International Education Group signs partnership agreement with San Francisco State University
Sector News
San Francisco State University (@SFSU) and Oxford International Educat
Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence from the 18th Century
Sector News
Research from the University of Kent (@UniKent) and Aalto University (
New rankings reveal the best universities in the UK (and it's not Cambridge or Oxford)
Sector News
New rankings released by University Compare have revealed the best uni

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5935)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page